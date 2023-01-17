She has won awards, collected rave reviews from critics across the country, sung with Broadway stars, and performed on stages from the Grand Ole Opry to theaters and nightclubs in New York and Boston. A belter and a soprano — with a nearly three-octave range — Valerie Sneade-Roy can just as effectively whisper a lilting ballad as knock a show tune out of the ballpark.

He is an accomplished and diverse music director, arranger, conductor, singer and pianist of many styles. He has performed in hundreds of theaters and concert halls throughout Europe and in every state except Hawaii. Jim Rice has received great critical acclaim for his work. His arrangements have been described as “marvelous” by the "Boston Herald" and “sophisticated and richly-crafted” by "Cabaret Scenes" in New York City.


