She has won awards, collected rave reviews from critics across the country, sung with Broadway stars, and performed on stages from the Grand Ole Opry to theaters and nightclubs in New York and Boston. A belter and a soprano — with a nearly three-octave range — Valerie Sneade-Roy can just as effectively whisper a lilting ballad as knock a show tune out of the ballpark.
He is an accomplished and diverse music director, arranger, conductor, singer and pianist of many styles. He has performed in hundreds of theaters and concert halls throughout Europe and in every state except Hawaii. Jim Rice has received great critical acclaim for his work. His arrangements have been described as “marvelous” by the "Boston Herald" and “sophisticated and richly-crafted” by "Cabaret Scenes" in New York City.
The two have teamed up to present “The Jim & Val Show” on Jan. 24. They celebrate songs by the girls who rocked your world and the boys who made your heart throb. They are a feel-good, upbeat, fresh, and funny, musical story-tell that only two longtime friends can share. Rice and Sneade-Roy sing effortlessly and in seamless harmony. The duo performs virtually any style of music ranging from pop, rock, blues, disco, Motown, country and Broadway.
“Our shows are never about me or us — they’re about the audience having a blast,” Rice said. “I love it when people come to sing along and clap their hands and tap their feet — which is often. 'The Jim & Val Show' show is guaranteed to bring back memories of the singers and songs that meant the most to them, especially in their younger years.”
An all-around entertainer, Sneade-Roy complements her superb vocal talents with a disarmingly wacky sense of humor that charms and engages her audiences — not to mention leaves them laughing. Audiences as diverse as those from small-town senior citizens to suburban Baby Boomers to the sophisticated Manhattan cabaret set have been entertained by her dynamic performances.
“We love performing in a black box theater like Langdon Playhouse,” Sneade-Roy said. “It’s so intimate. It allows me/us to really connect with the audience on a personal level, which is what we/I love to do.”
