By Peg Welty
Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall
Kevin James to perform at Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 14. Tickets are on sale now.
James began his career as a stand-up on the Long Island comedy scene. After being discovered at the 1996 Montreal Comedy Festival, he signed a network development deal to create his own sitcom.
“The King of Queens,” which premiered in 1998, ran for nine seasons on CBS with James starring and executive producing, and it garnered him an Emmy nomination in 2006 for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series. The show concluded its run in 2007 but continues to air daily in syndication across the country and around the world. James also starred in and executive produced the sitcom “Kevin Can Wait” for Sony Television and CBS.
In 2001, James brought his stand-up act to TV with “Sweat the Small Stuff,” a one-hour special for Comedy Central. In 2005, James and Ray Romano executive produced and starred in the HBO Sports Special “Making the Cut: The Road to Pebble Beach,” a documentary about the Pebble Beach Pro Am Golf Tournament that was nominated for a Sports Emmy. His second comedy special “Never Don’t Give Up” premiered on Netflix in April 2018.
James was the producer, co-writer and star of the hit comedies “Paul Blart: Mall Cop 1 and 2,” “Zookeeper” and “Here Comes The Boom.” James made his feature film debut in 2005 in Columbia Pictures’ “Hitch” starring opposite Will Smith, and starred alongside Adam Sandler in “Pixels,” “Grown Ups,” “Grown Ups 2” and “I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry.” He starred in the feature “True Memoirs of an International Assassin” for Netflix in 2016. In addition to his on-camera work, James’s voice has been featured in the animated films “Barnyard” for Nick Movies as well as “Monster House” and the “Hotel Transylvania” franchise for Sony Pictures Animation.
Tickets are availalbe online at www.bbmannpah.com, by calling 239-481-4849 or at the box office at 13350 FSW Parkway, Fort Myers.
