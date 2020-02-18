The Knights transforming the orchestral experience

The Sarasota Concert Association is celebrating its 75th anniversary with a lineup of world-renowned classical artists and ensembles. Its 2020 Great Performers Series season continues Feb. 25 with The Knights and violinist Gil Shaham.
The program features Colin Jacobson’s new composition based on the “Kreutzer” story, Beethoven’s “Kreutzer Concerto” arranged for solo violin and chamber orchestra, Janacek’s “Kreutzer” String Quartet and Brahms’ “Hungarian Dances.”
The Knights are a collective of adventurous musicians dedicated to transforming the orchestral experience and eliminating barriers between audiences and music. Driven by an open-minded spirit of camaraderie and exploration, they inspire listeners with vibrant programs that encompass their roots in the classical tradition and passion for artistic discovery.
The group evolved from late-night chamber music reading parties with friends at the home of violinist Colin Jacobsen and cellist Eric Jacobsen, who now serve as artistic directors of The Knights, with Eric Jacobsen as conductor. The Knights are committed to creating unusual and adventurous partnerships across disciplines. They perform in traditional concert halls as well as parks, plazas and bars, in an effort to reach listeners of all backgrounds. Since incorporating in 2007, the orchestra has toured consistently across the United States and Europe.
Shaham is one of the foremost violinists of our time; his flawless technique combined with his inimitable warmth and generosity of spirit has solidified his renown as an American master. The Grammy Award-winner, also named Musical America’s “Instrumentalist of the Year,” is sought after throughout the world for concerto appearances with leading orchestras and conductors, and regularly gives recitals and appears with ensembles on the world’s great concert stages and at the most prestigious festivals.
