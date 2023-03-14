'The Last Match' is a fast-paced play diving into the intense world of professional sports

As Tim Porter (Tom Patterson) and Sergei Sergeyev (Michael Perrie Jr.) battle it out under the lights of the U.S. Open, audiences journey into the minds of these two athletes as they consider the shots they didn’t take, the sacrifices they made for success and the legacy they may leave behind.
Photo courtesy of John Jones/Florida Studio Theatre
Florida Studio Theatre presents the regional premiere of "The Last Match" by Anna Ziegler, a fast-paced play diving into the intense world of professional sports.
Set during the semifinals of the U.S. Open, "The Last Match" follows Sergei Sergeyev, an up-and-coming Russian phenom, and Tim Porter, a great American superstar in the twilight of his career, during one of the most important matches of their careers.
As Porter and Sergeyev battle it out under the lights of the U.S. Open, audiences journey into the minds of these two athletes as they consider the shots they didn’t take, the sacrifices they made for success and the legacy they may leave behind. This gripping play reveals the pivotal moments in Porter and Sergeyev’s lives, both on and off the court, and introduces the women who stand by their side. By match point, much more has been won and lost than a game of tennis.
“The Last Match is exciting storytelling,” said show director Kate Alexander. “We gain insight into the vigorous challenges professional and Olympic level athletes face. We are reminded that even these top-performing professionals deal with inner scrutiny, destructive thoughts, and intrusions on their focus that can damage their relationships, goals and drives.”
Tom Patterson plays Tim Porter, the American golden boy who knows his time on top will have to come to an end. Michael Perrie Jr. plays Sergei Sergeyev, the fiery and ambitious young tennis player from Russia who is starting to reconsider his priorities in life. Anique Clements plays Porter’s wife and a former professional tennis player, herself, named Mallory. When Mallory gives up her own career due to an injury, she faces her own questions about legacy, family and sacrifice. Lucy Lavely plays Galina, a no-nonsense Russian woman and devoted girlfriend to Sergeyev.
