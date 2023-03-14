'The Last Match' is a fast-paced play diving into the intense world of professional sports

As Tim Porter (Tom Patterson) and Sergei Sergeyev (Michael Perrie Jr.) battle it out under the lights of the U.S. Open, audiences journey into the minds of these two athletes as they consider the shots they didn’t take, the sacrifices they made for success and the legacy they may leave behind.

 Photo courtesy of John Jones/Florida Studio Theatre

Florida Studio Theatre presents the regional premiere of "The Last Match" by Anna Ziegler, a fast-paced play diving into the intense world of professional sports. 

Set during the semifinals of the U.S. Open, "The Last Match" follows Sergei Sergeyev, an up-and-coming Russian phenom, and Tim Porter, a great American superstar in the twilight of his career, during one of the most important matches of their careers.


