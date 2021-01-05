The Last Original Stars brings Motown hits to Punta Gorda

After months of shutdowns and coronavirus concerns, uplifting entertainment is needed more than ever and Myles Savage and The Last Original Stars is bringing the sound and the soul of Motown back to Punta Gorda.
“Live music is always a treat for anyone who loves music because you have the interaction between the audience and the artist,” Savage said. “Now is the best time to have this music in a live setting because of the fact that we are coming out of a dark period in our country’s history.”
The Last Original Stars will take the stage at the Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center at 7 p.m., Jan. 10.
Favorite hits like “Shout”, “Unchained Melody,” “Poison Ivy,” “Under the Boardwalk,”“Up On the Roof,” “Charlie Brown,”“Yakety-Yak,” “My Girl,” “Stand By Me” and many more will be performed with the original choreography.
The Last Original Stars quartet is made up of veteran performers from bands like The Temptations, The Drifters, The Coasters and The Platters.
“Something special about our show is that our performers are so experienced from the Motown period that they put their soul into the show,” Savage said. “That is a part of the music because (for fans) they not only hear the great music of that day and see the person but they see the emotional feeling, filtered through the music and the performance.”
Ramon Noble (The Drifters), Early Clover (The Coasters), Marice “David Ruffin” Jones (Richard Street’s Temptations), join Savage (The Platters) to bring fans back to the golden age of soul music and rhythm and blues.
“Watching a show like ours on stage,” Savage said, “you can get uplifted by the charismatic performance of the entertainer. Anybody with a decent voice can sing a popular song but when you put your soul into it.”
“That’s why they call it a soul singer like that during the 1960’s,” Savage continued, “because they really had their souls in the delivery of the music (and that) made a big difference.”
“After shows, people say to me, ‘Oh, you made me feel like I was 15 or 16 years old again,’” Savage said, “because it’s not just the music that brings back the memories but it’s the actually the delivery by the performers on the stage that really make the show and that’s what we really look forward again to bring back to the audience.”
“It’s like any type of charismatic performance by any kind of entertainer, you’re uplifted by the spirit of the person and sharing that spirit is what we do.”
Socially distanced seating with 30% capacity will be available for those with tickets.
