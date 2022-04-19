"The Legend of Georgia McBride" is a heartfelt, music-filled play that celebrates making oneself heard, individuality and self-expression.
“It doesn’t get more fun than a broken-down Elvis impersonator, a run-down bar, and a hit drag show — all combined.” said Kate Alexander, the show’s director. “Georgia McBride is the story of the American Dream in a flamboyant gilded coach.”
"The Legend of Georgia McBride" tells the story of Casey, a young Elvis impersonator struggling to make ends meet — he can’t pay his rent, and he just found out that his wife, Jo, is pregnant. Casey’s situation becomes more desperate when he is fired from his job performing at a small-town Florida dive bar. Eddie, the bar owner, brings in Miss Tracy Mills and her B-level drag show to replace Casey’s Elvis act in hopes that it will revive his struggling business. When Miss Mills’ co-star, Rexy, is unable to perform at the last minute, Casey steps in, and realizes he has a lot to learn about show business — and himself.
“The Legend of Georgia McBride is an insightful comedy that helps us better understand the world we live in,” said Richard Hopkins, FST’s producing artistic director. “The play is about accepting 'The Other.’ There is a great joy in meeting and learning about people who are different.”
Playwright Matthew Lopez first envisioned the play when he heard a playlist that was created for a friend’s boyfriend who was exploring the art of drag. “I was attracted to the notion of a straight man exploring drag,” said Lopez in an interview with Los Angeles Blade. “That’s where I got the idea of telling the story of this down-on-his-luck straight guy who is an aspiring Elvis impersonator, who has definitely got performing in his blood, but who is not yet fully actualized as an artist or a person.”
Bringing this quirky comedy to life are Britt Michael Gordon, Eric Hoffman, Stanley Martin, Kraig Swartz and Tatiana Williams.
“Georgia McBride is ultimately about family and identity,” said Gordon. “It’s also about how a person's perceptions of gender influence their understanding of these ideas. The people in Casey's life challenge his long-held beliefs about these notions, and by the end of the play, he learns that being a good partner to the people he loves has to do with being honest, dependable and vulnerable.”
