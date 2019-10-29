Most of those who live in Southwest Florida don’t often have a chance to experience what it’s like to visit a snowy mountain lodge. But believe it or not, there is a nearby place where that exists — in Downtown Fort Myers.
Welcome to The Lodge, which opened on First Street in May 2015. It’s one of eight concept hospitality ventures owned by the Kearns Restaurant Group and Phoenix Holdings of Southwest Florida. This one offers something a little different for this area — the atmosphere of dining and drinking in an authentic mountain locale.
One of Kearns’ managing partners, Nils Richter, said that the group went the extra mile for the interior of The Lodge — literally.
“We went to a log home builder show up in Asheville, North Carolina,” he said. “We bought a home and they shipped all the logs down here on an 18-wheeler. We just thought that people here might like something a little different.”
He explained that with The Lodge, and the group’s other restaurants, the philosophy is that it has to be a 3-dimensional experience for the guest. Everything you can see, touch and taste needs to fit into the theme. That means that when you walk into this restaurant, you see wood logs absolutely everywhere, from the A-frame, snow topped “eaves” to the log ends and large log counters that make up the bar.
In keeping with the mountain feel, the food served at the restaurant is hearty and definitively American.
“It’s primarily all-American barbecue, and we have a small company in Naples that custom makes our sauces for us,” Richter said. “Because it’s a lodge, we also have the wilder things like duck and bison. We have a smoker we keep out in back that can hold 700 pounds of meat and it’s going all the time.”
The Lodge is also known for their skillets, which include titles like Thanksgiving Turkey, Philly cheesesteak and smoked chicken apple, and are served in a warm cast iron pan. But realizing that not everyone is a substantial eater, the restaurant has a nice selection of lighter items like wraps, melts and salads.
They also specialize in stocking many different types of beers, from nationally-known brands to local craft brews. And in the back of the restaurant is something else you don’t typically see in this area — a “self-tap” station for beer.
“You get a little wristband from the bar or your server and you go up to the station and touch the logo next to the tap you want,” Richter said. “You can get a little taste, since you only get charged by the tenth of an ounce, but if you like it, you can buy a whole glass of it. The self-tap beers are always 20% off.”
If you happen to be in Downtown Fort Myers on a Sunday, you can stop into The Lodge for their Sunday brunch, which includes items like homemade Belgian waffles with fruit compote and signature skillets with eggs and brisket.
Richter said that no matter what the day, The Lodge is the place to be.
“We have happy hour every day, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and daily specials on food and drinks,” he said. “We’re always packed for games on the weekend, and we have enough TVs to show all the games. Plus, there are lots of events coming up in Downtown Fort Myers, and we’ll be open for those.”
