The Long Run presents “A Journey Through The Music of The Eagles” at 7 p.m. Oct. 12 at the Venice Institute For Performing Arts.
The Long Run reproduces the sound that made the Eagles one of the most successful musical groups in rock ‘n’ roll history. They capture the energy, guitar technique and vocal harmonies of the Eagles with all five voices blending together. The Long Run is made up of some of Florida’s finest and most respected musicians. Band members have performed with great artists such as Lynyrd Skynyrd, Steppenwolf, Eddie Money, The Beach Boys, Doobie Brother and Trace Adkins.
The six-piece band features Del Mize, Henry Riesco, Gary Wayne, John Tillman, Jonathan Washam and Kevin Kelly. Based out of Boca Raton, The Long Run has played all over Florida, headlined for Royal Caribbean Cruises and played for U.S. Troupes on the USS Bataan.
