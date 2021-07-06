The Mel Brooks musical “Young Frankenstein” returns to the area in a production staged by Venice Theatre’s SummerStock program for students pursuing careers in theatre.
Brooks fans will be familiar with the storyline of the cult film on which the musical is based. So familiar, there’s likely to be some audience participation along the lines of what one sees at “The Rocky Horror Show.”
In the story, Victor Frankenstein, the legendary mad scientist, has died and left everything to his grandson, Frederick. The younger Frankenstein wants nothing to do with the family’s notorious legacy. To settle his inheritance, he travels to his grandfather’s castle in Transylvania, meeting the servant Igor, beautiful lab assistant Inga and the mysterious Frau Blucher.
Before long, Frederick is drawn into his grandfather’s experiments and succeeds in creating human life. Will Frederick repeat the mistakes of his grandfather? Or will he turn his “Monster” into a dapper, intelligent man about town?
Venice Theatre’s cast is populated with veterans of it’s education department including Casey Berkery in the titular role made famous by Gene Wilder in the film. Berkery just graduated from Cardinal Mooney High School and will be attending University of Central Florida in Orlando in the fall. Returning to Venice after their first year at Montclair State University in New Jersey are Charlie Kollar in the role of the Monster and Belle Babcock as Inga. Natalie Taylor, who is studying Musical Theatre at Emerson College, is returning for the summer to play Frederick’s needy girlfriend Elizabeth. Lauren Wickerson, a 2021 graduate of Lemon Bay High School who will be attending Lynn University for Musical Theatre, is cast as Igor. Taylor Reister, an acting student at Otterbein University, will be playing Frau Blucher.
ABOUT THE SUMMERSTOCK PROGRAM
VT SummerStock began in 2007. It is a high-energy musical theatre “boot camp” where company members are immersed in all areas of the craft. The program is designed for high school and college-aged students planning to move into the world of professional theatre. Through SummerStock, the theatre helps students transition from high school to college and beyond.
While enrolled in the program, students develop and strengthen their singing, dancing and acting skills while also working backstage in areas such as set building, costume construction and marketing. Participants are trained by professionals to professional standards via workshops, classes and the rehearsal process.
Students who are accepted into the program attend for seven weeks at the theatre. The program culminates with a MainStage musical. Brad Wages is director and dhoreographer. Michelle Kasanofsky is the music director.
Additional information can be found at www.venicetheatre.org or by calling Sandy in the education and outreach department at 941-486-8679.
