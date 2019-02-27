Get ready for a fantastic evening of renditions of classic hits from one of the greatest songwriter’s of our time Bob Dylan at 7 p.m. March 5 at The William H. Wakeman III Cultural Center Theater.
Musician Steve Arvey has produced and performed this concert series in St. Petersburg, Venice and Mt. Dora.
The show is performed by Kettle Of Fish headlining this event along with the band Passerine.
Arvey is a musician who is passionate about changing the music scene and creating opportunities for musicians and music lovers to be able to listen to performances in venues that people can totally enjoy the experience.
“Too many bars and restaurants have distractions to the music. It really is a joy for the entertainer and listener to be able to have a venue like the Cultural Center” said Arvey.
More and more musicians are starting to produce concerts and investing the time and money to bring the music to the people. Alex Lopez has produced two shows already at the center. Dana Lawrence of Kettle Of Fish has produced large music events in Sarasota and also does a Tom Petty tribute.
Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 day of the show. For more information and tickets, call 941-625-4175 or online at https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=97553
The William H. Wakeman III Cultural Center Theater is located at 2280 Aaron St., Port Charlotte.
