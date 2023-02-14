The music of Pink Floyd as you’ve never seen before

The show is presented with the original master recordings of Pink Floyd. Surrounded by walls of concert-quality sound, "The Pink Floyd Laser Spectacular" carries listeners away on a mind-expanding journey driven by cutting-edge effects, high-powered lasers, large-screen video projection and special lighting effects. Your senses are confronted with an array of visual displays during this one-of-a-kind presentation.

 Photo courtesy of Courtesy of Paramount Organization, Inc.

"The Pink Floyd Laser Spectacular" is coming to Sarasota for the first time and will be performing at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall on Feb. 17.

The show is being put on by the Texas based entertainment company, Paramount Organization, Inc. The show’s producer, Steve Monistere, said, “The show is like a cross between the 'The Rocky Horror Picture Show' and 'The Wall.'”


