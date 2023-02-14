The music of Pink Floyd as you’ve never seen before

The show is presented with the original master recordings of Pink Floyd. Surrounded by walls of concert-quality sound, "The Pink Floyd Laser Spectacular" carries listeners away on a mind-expanding journey driven by cutting-edge effects, high-powered lasers, large-screen video projection and special lighting effects. Your senses are confronted with an array of visual displays during this one-of-a-kind presentation.
Photo courtesy of Courtesy of Paramount Organization, Inc.
"The Pink Floyd Laser Spectacular" is coming to Sarasota for the first time and will be performing at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall on Feb. 17.
The show is being put on by the Texas based entertainment company, Paramount Organization, Inc. The show’s producer, Steve Monistere, said, “The show is like a cross between the 'The Rocky Horror Picture Show' and 'The Wall.'”
Audience members will be immersed with high-definition concert quality sound listening to the original master recording of Pink Floyd while provided with electrifying visual special effects of lasers and video projection. "Pink Floyd's music is theatrical and visual," said Monistere.
"You can imagine images when you listen to Pink Floyd's music, and with no visual stimuli, there is still a show in your mind. Now imagine using lasers, lighting, video and other special effects to suggest what your mind is seeing."
The special effects of the show are what captivate Pink Floyd fans of all ages adding a wow-factor to their concert experience.
“That is why people love this show so much. It excites their visual, audio and creative senses.” Monistere added that upon seeing the show, patrons most often use the words "amazing,” “spectacular” and "nothing like they’ve ever seen before.”
