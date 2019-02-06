The music of Santana meets British blues rock

Two great bands share the stage as they pay tribute to the music that helped form a generation...and change music forever at 7 p.m. on Feb. 9 at William H. Wakeman, III, Cultural Center Theater, 2280 Aaron St., Port Charlotte.
The music and rhythms of Carlos Santana come alive as they are perfectly performed by Moonflower in this amazing tribute concert. Hear all of Santana’s greatest hits played by these master musicians as they flawlessly recreate the sound, feel and show of this Latin rock icon and immerse yourself in the “Spirit of Santana”
Acclaimed International recording artist and guitarist Alex Lopez and his band The Xpress will perform the classic British blues that started a music revolution along with music from his own award winning albums. Hear music from such British blues greats like Cream, Led Zeppelin, Gary Moore, Jeff Beck and many more ... and Discover why music critics are saying Alex will rejuvenate the blues for the next generation and fans are calling his shows a can’t miss high-energy engaging concert event.
For more information, call 941-625-4175 ext. 221.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.