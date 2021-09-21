Venice Theatre’s Stage 2 Series presents “The Mystery of Irma Vep — A Penny Dreadful” in the Pinkerton Theatre.
“The Mystery of Irma Vep — A Penny Dreadful” is written by the late Charles Ludlam, who often appeared in his own plays.
“Irma Vep’s” first production was in New York City in September of 1984. In 1991 it was the most produced play in the United States. This is its first run at Venice Theatre where it is directed by Brad Wages and stars just two actors playing all of the roles. Patrick Mounce and Seth Bracewell portray everyone from lords and ladies to servants, Egyptian princesses, werewolves and vampires.
The action of this “definitive spoof of Gothic melodramas” takes the audience from the moors of England to Egypt and back again. The plot follows the style of an old horror novel: Lady Enid has come to Mandacrest as the new wife of Lord Edgar Hillcrest, unaware of the tragedy that befell his first wife, Lady Irma. She must command all her resources to battle the curse of werewolves, vampires and even an Egyptian mummy brought back to life, if she is to secure a happy future for her husband and herself.
Ludlam often paid homage to the gothic genre, and in a 1993 “New York Times” review was praised as, “a master at taking bits and pieces from theatrical and literary classics and rearranging them into original and entertaining mosaics.”
“Irma Vep’s” comedy comes as much from the script as the actors themselves who may enter a scene as one character, walk off stage for a moment only to re-enter as another. As with another popular two-man show, “Greater Tuna,” “Irma Vep” relies on the help of backstage dressers to choreograph the quick changes. Costume designer Maureen S. Demers is working with volunteers Charlotte Crowley, Chuck Lindas, Mary Rau-Foster and Emily Eader to create the magic.
Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and 2 p.m. on Sundays for this comedy described by “TIME” as “A true vaudeville tour de farce.”
