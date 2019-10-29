The Downtown Venice Art Festival, held every November, has long been an anticipated event for both locals and newly arrived snowbirds, since it takes place right at the beginning of the season for Southwest Florida.
Elizabeth Dashiell, who represents Howard Alan Events, the presenters of this and many other arts and crafts festivals, said that this particular show holds a special place of honor within the company.
“The Downtown Venice Art Festival is one of our longest running of all our shows,” she said. “We do about 80 shows a year, and only three of them are longer running than this one.”
The free, two-day event, which will benefit the Venice Main Street Association, takes place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both Nov. 2-3. This year, it will feature 150 sculptors, painters, jewelers, photographers and other artisans, who will line up under tents along W. Venice Avenue, in Downtown Venice, and in Centennial Park.
Dashiell said that if Howard Alan Events hadn’t set a cap of 150 for the show, even more artisans would be in attendance.
“What makes our festivals different is that we don’t have (art) gallery reps there, we have the actual artists,” she said. “We want people to have the opportunity to meet the artists and speak to them about their methods and inspirations.”
The artists at the Downtown Venice Art Festival hail from 30 different states, and have been hand-selected from a pool of hundreds of applicants, by an independent panel of expert judges. Another of the stipulations of a Howard Alan art festival is that all artwork presented must original and handmade in the United States.
Something new being added to this festival in its 32nd year is the Live Well Be Well Tour, which was first premiered last year at one of the Howard Alan East Coast festivals. Dashiell said that everyone at the company is very excited about bringing the attraction to Venice for the first time.
“Debbie and Howard Alan have always been health-conscious, and we thought it would be neat to have a section like that at the festival, where you could get samples and demos from health and lifestyle vendors,” she said. “It’s really a small festival within the festival, and all our artists were on board with including it.”
Within the dedicated area of booths, vendors will be offering information and demonstrations on current health and medical practices, sustainable energy alternatives, organic foods, homeopathic treatments, state-of-the-art exercise equipment and other tools for healthy living.
The Downtown Venice Art Festival is a juried show, which means the art will be judged during the event. All pieces are for sale, and range in price from as little as $25 to as much as $30,000. Dashiell said that the idea is that beautiful works of art are meant to be enjoyed by and accessible to most anyone.
“It’s so nice to have our artists on site, because if you like an artist’s work, and you have an idea of something special you’d like for them to create, the artists can also take commissions right on the spot,” she said. “What you get at this festival is a really special experience.”
