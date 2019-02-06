The New Christy Minstrels in concert

Grammy Award-winning folk legends, The New Christy Minstrels, under the direction of Randy Sparks, are back at the Venice Performing Arts Center at 7 p.m. on Feb. 8.
You will be introduced to the four gold nuggets from The New Christy Minstrels who comprise: “Randy Sparks & The Cockamamie Quartette” presenting all new songs written by Randy Sparks in this crazy-wacky quartette who perform the coffee house genre of comedy and folk music.
Their debut album, “Presenting the New Christy Minstrels: Exciting New Folk Chorus,” was released by Columbia Records in 1962. It won a Grammy Award and peaked at number 19 in a two-year run on the Billboard charts.
World-famous folk music legends The New Christy Minstrels are still under the direction of Randy Sparks, and the group is now better than they were in their heyday! The group, now officially seven members strong, is a mix of old and new, making them the best collection of performers ever to have been billed as The New Christy Minstrels.
“We’re still alive, we’re still creative, and still eager to please, so we make a deal with the audience: We’ll do all the old songs you came to hear, if you’ll allow just a couple of newer ones,” says the group’s leader Randy Sparks, who penned their hits: Today, Green,Green, Saturday Night, Denver, and Mighty Mississippi.
“For over 50 years we have been the best talent show ever,” says Sparks. “We still are.”
There will be a meet and greet after the concert at the Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., Venice. Bring your cameras and old albums to be signed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.