The Alliance for the Arts’ February exhibit, Nonagenarians, features renowned photographer Herb Sklar. The show runs from Feb. 8 through March 2 at the Alliance for the Arts, 10091 McGregor Blvd. Fort Myers, and explores the vibrant lives of nonagenarians, or those aged 90-99.
Time may leave its mark on the bodies of the aging, but it will never mark their spirit. Explore the wrinkles, laugh lines, scars, spots, and smiles of The Swimmer, The Tennis Player, The Writer, and many others aged 90-99 in Sklar’s series, The Nonagenarians of Shell Point. The 20 black and white photographic portraits each tell a story of a long life well lived, highlighting the active aging population’s hobbies, spirits and souls.
This exhibit also features eleven other Shell Point photographers: David Tompkins, Don Adams, Dotty Morrison, George Waters, John Ippensen, Kirk Gulledge, Les Davison, Lester Lincke, Liz Noffsinger, Peter Martin and Sallie Rich.
The opening reception will be held on Feb. 8 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and is open to the public. A conversational walk and talk with the exhibiting artists will be held on Feb. 9 at 10 a.m. during Alliance for the Arts Weekly GreenMarket. Admission to the gallery is free and open to the public, but a $5 suggested donation helps keep arts programming accessible.
In conjunction with the exhibit, the Alliance has partnered with Lee Health to present Art of a Healthy Lifestyle: The Fundamental Nature of Rest, Movement, and Nutrition. Jose Colon, M.D. will educate attendes on healthy habits, essential skills and important tips to master the fine art of good health. The lecture takes place on Feb. 16 at 10:45 a.m. and is free to attend, although an RSVP is recommended at ArtInLee.org/Health.
For more information, call 239-939-2787 or visit ArtInLee.org/Nonagenarians.
