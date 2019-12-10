The Venice Institute for Performing Arts presents The Sarasota Cuban Ballet School’s “The Nutcracker,” featuring the Venice Symphony, Dec. 14-15. Returning to the Venice Performing Arts Center for the third year, The Sarasota Cuban Ballet School is sure to thrill patrons of all ages.
A pre-professional program, graduates from SCBS have gone on to perform with such companies as The San Francisco Ballet, The Royal Ballet and more.
With the addition of 26 musicians from The Venice Symphony and guest conductor Joseph Caulkins, Venice will have the only “Nutcracker” performance on the gulf coast that includes live musicians.
“We are incredibly fortunate to have live music this year,” says Ariel Serrano, Artistic Director of The Sarasota Cuban Ballet School. “There is nothing like live music to make you feel the Christmas spirit.” The collaboration with The Venice Symphony will also give the audience a chance to enjoy a rare glimpse of the orchestra pit — one of the state-of-the-art features installed in the VPAC when it opened five years ago.
“Our patrons have been requested a live orchestra since we first started this partnership with The Sarasota Cuban Ballet three years ago,” says VIPA’s Director of Artistic Operations, Sterling Jasa-Phillips. “I’m so excited that we are finally able to give our community what they have wanted, and the talented musicians of The Venice Symphony make the perfect partners for this collaboration.”
In addition to the inclusion of The Venice Symphony in this year’s Nutcracker performance, VIPA and The Sarasota Cuban Ballet are enhancing the production elements. “The audience will be treated to brand new professional quality sets and costumes,” says Serrano. The $70,000 set is being designed by Broadway Set Designer, Steve Rubin. “He is truly a legend in the industry and we count ourselves lucky to have him as a friend and colleague.” The scenery will feature stunning imagery that transports the audience into Clara’s dream world.
VIPA’s apprentices, 18 Venice High School students, had a master class with Rubin on Nov. 7. During the class, Rubin took them through his design process from initial conversations to final designs. The students will work with a professional crew to install the set in the VPAC, getting them firsthand experience in the design process from concept to creation.
“We want our students to learn how to thrive in a challenging creative environment,” Jasa-Phillips says. “Mr. Rubin was able to give our students great insights, not only into the design process, but into the professional design industry, sharing stories about his life as a designer in New York City, California, and more.”
After both matinee performances, children are invited to attend “cookies with Clara,” where they will have the opportunity to take photos with the performers, enjoy a holiday snack and paint a Nutcracker ornament. On Saturday night, a VIP reception will be held where members of the community can meet the directors of all three organizations involved in this partnership before the performance.
All of these elements come together to bring audiences an exciting holiday classic that is sure to become a family tradition. When asked what he was most excited about for this year’s Nutcracker, Serrano said “The same thing I’m excited about every single year, watching the faces of the audience when the lights go down and the music starts. Everyone, young and old, is transported to a happy place and you can literally see it.”
Tickets are $28-$66. Limited tickets for the VIP reception at Saturday night’s performance are available for $81, including the cost of admission. Cookies with Clara tickets are an additional $20 per child and free for parents.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.