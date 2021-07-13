“We’re back!” declares actor Kyle Marie on the cover of the Charlotte Players 61st season brochure. Following a pandemic-shortened 60th season, the return of a full schedule for 2021-22 is reason to celebrate for the nonprofit theater and the community it serves.
The most anticipated event of the new season may be an appearance by The Oak Ridge Boys on March 28 at the Charlotte Harbor and Conference Center. 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. Tickets go on sale Aug. 2.
“We’ll have four price points for tickets, and we’re hoping to seat 1,600 people,” said Charlotte Players Executive Director Sherrie Moody.
Grammy Award winners and Country Music Hall of Fame members, The Oak Ridge Boys this year are celebrating the 40th anniversary of their Grammy-winning song “Elvira,” which was originally released in 1981. Their new album, Front Porch Singin,’ was released on June 11. People magazine said: “One of the stunning standouts on the album is undoubtedly ‘Love, Light and Healing,’ a lyrical blanket for the hurting soul.” You can hear part of the song and learn more about the Boys on their website, https://www.oakridgeboys.com.
The season begins at the Langdon Playhouse. All shows are at 7:30 p.m., except for Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2 p.m.
The season
”4 Beekman”
Sept 10-19. Deanne and Robert, a May-December couple, have just returned from their honeymoon, and Deanne is shocked to find that Robert has unwittingly bought the very same apartment that she used to live in with her ex-husband, Skip. Not only that, but Skip has also bought the apartment right next door to theirs. There are lots of love and laughs in this romantic comedy.
”Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike”
Oct. 8-17. Winner of the 2013 Tony Award as Best Play, this comedy concerns Vanya and his sister Sonia, who live in a quiet farmhouse in Pennsylvania. Their peace is suddenly disturbed when their movie-star sister Masha returns unannounced with her 20-something boy toy Spike. So begins a weekend of rivalry, regret, and raucousness.
”A Nice Family Christmas”
Nov. 5-14. It is Christmas Eve and a young newspaper reporter on the brink of being fired has been assigned a last-chance story about a typical family Christmas — his family’s Christmas. He goes home to his crazy and neurotic family, who provide no shortage of material. When they learn he’s writing an article with some very personal family information, the fruitcake hits the fan.
”Exit Laughing”
Jan. 6-16. Connie, Leona, and Millie’s weekly highlight for 30 years has been their bridge game with the “girls.” When one member of the foursome dies, the remaining girls decide to borrow their friend’s ashes for one last game of their lives. That wild night includes a police raid, a stripper, and a whole new way of looking at life.
”Bell, Book, and Candle”
Feb 4-20. A successful 1950 Broadway play starring Rex Harrison and Lilli Palmer that evolved into a popular 1958 movie with Kim Novak and James Stewart, “Bell, Book, and Candle” concerns a witch named Gillian, who casts a spell over an unattached publisher, partly to keep him away from a rival and partly because she is attracted to him. He falls head over heels in love with her and wants to marry her, but witches, unfortunately, cannot fall in love, and this leads to a number of difficulties. Ultimately, the lady breaks with her companions in witchery, preferring the normal and human love offered by the attractive publisher. But before the happy conclusion of the romance, Gillian comes awfully close to losing him.
”Curtain Up!”
March 11-27. A hilarious story of five women who inherit equal shares in a dilapidated theater and plan to bring it back to life. They try various fundraising schemes, but their most ambitious is to hold a concert featuring local talent and a world-famous star who agrees to appear for no fee. Their plans go awry, however, and it’s a race to keep their audience from guessing the truth of the matter.
”There’s a Burglar in My Bed”
April 13-24. William Worthington III and his wife of 30 years are contemplating a divorce. Their 200-acre New England compound includes a 26-room mansion and small beach cottage. The pre-nup spells out exactly what each will receive in a settlement with one exclusion: The priceless Worthington necklace. True to the laws of farce, both parties arrange burglaries to acquire the necklace for themselves.
”Wedding Belles”
May 13-22. Four garden-club ladies meet a young girl who has come to their little Texas town to marry an infantry man before he ships off for World War II. The women impulsively decide to throw the girl an elaborate wedding. Their lives and friendships are thrown into turmoil as they race to accomplish the nuptials in one frenzied afternoon.
Special Events at the Langdon Playhouse
The Peace River Trio
Nov. 16. Enjoy a musical tribute to the great Folk Music artists of the ‘50s, ‘60s and ‘70s performed by a talent group of entertainers. The audience is encouraged to sing along to music made famous by Peter, Paul and Mary, the Kingston Trio, Joan Baez, Simon and Garfunkel, the New Christy Minstrels and more.
”Squawk! The Show”
Nov. 27. Unlike anything you have seen before. These feathered pros have more going for them than just their good looks. These birds will amaze you with their unusual talents, such as painting, mind reading, performing card tricks, solving math problems and much more. The fast-paced show appeals to people of all ages.
”The Best Christmas Pageant Ever”
Dec. 1-5. This hilarious holiday classic is returning for the second year. A couple struggling to put on a church Christmas pageant must cast the most awful kids ever. You won’t believe the mayhem when the kids collide with the Christmas story. Adapted from the bestselling book, it features some fun Christmas carols and a lot of laughs.
Happy New Year
Dec. 31. Ring in the New Year with some extremely talented vocalists and musicians. Share a champagne toast while enjoying the 90-minute musical program. Accompanied by Music Director/Pianist Ken Crisp, this concert has something for everyone.
Cahal Dunne in concert
Feb. 27. Known as “Ireland’s Piano Man,” tenor Cahal Dunne is an acclaimed singer, songwriter, pianist and storyteller making return visit to Charlotte County.
Special Events at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center
Comedy for a Cause
Sept. 17. The ninth annual Comedy for a Cause marks the return of the funny fundraiser to the event center, where a cast of 10 local business leaders entertain with side splitting improvisational antics under the direction of Charlotte County Commissioner Dr. Chris Constance. VIP ticketholders will enjoy a delicious dinner before the show. The “Curtain Call-Online Auction,” which debuted last year, will return. Auction items will be available to view and bid on beginning Sept. 10 at 6 p.m. and ending during the performance on Sept. 17.
The Edwards Twins
Feb. 7-8 Audiences will appreciate the new sound system at the event center when the Edwards Twins bring their Las Vegan act back to town two full shows. Noted as Vegas’ number one impersonators of all time the brothers perform spot-on recreations of legendary superstars such as Sonny & Cher, Billy Joel, Neil Diamond, Bette Midler, Barbra Streisand, Andrea Bocelli, Tom Jones and more.
”Late Nite Catechism: ’Til Death Do Us Part”
Feb. 16. This new rendition of “Late Nite Catechism” is the latest class in the sinfully funny series. After teaching countless students about the saints, venial sins, limbo and more, Sister is now offering up hilarious lessons on the sacraments of marriage. The show includes her own wacky version of the Newlywed Game. Classroom participation is a must, so bring your sweetie and your sense of humor for a Valentine session with the country’s feistiest couple’s counselor.
John Denver tribute band with Ted Vigil
Feb. 28. Ted Vigil performs nationwide selling out theaters and has played twice now for John Denver’s own Windstar Foundation in Aspen, Colo. Vigil also performed with Steve Wiesberg, Denver’s lead guitar player. from 2010 to 2014. He was awarded the Rising Legend Award by the National Traditional Country Music Association and has won numerous competitions and awards for his uncanny resemblance to the great John Denver.
The Martin & Lewis Tribute Show
March 8. Never have two artists captured the very essence and chemistry of the celebrities they perform as have Tom Stevens and Tony Lewis. These two incredible performers have had success on their own. Lewis has created a name for himself as the quintessential Jerry Lewis tribute artist, while Stevens earned his title as “The Best Dean Martin Tribute Artist.” Dean Martin’s daughter Deana has said “I have never seen anybody look and sound more like my dad.” This undeniably one-of-a-kind show, which includes a seven-piece orchestra, will make you feel as if Dean Martin and Jerry Lewis are still performing together.
