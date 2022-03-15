The Oak Ridge Boys tour stops in Punta Gorda

Some entertainers are lucky enough to achieve notoriety for a while. Others reach a level that can legitimately lay claim to the term “fame.” But it takes a lot of time and a lot of success to rightfully be considered legendary.
Local country music fans will have a chance to see one of the most enduring country music legends out there today, when The Oak Ridge Boys perform at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center on March 28.
The vocal quartet had a steady following for years, particularly within gospel music circles. Their fans included Johnny Cash, who hired them to tour with him, and Paul Simon, who had them sing backup on his hit “Slip Slidin' Away.” The Oak Ridge Boys became a national household name in the 1981 with the crossover country-pop hit “Elvira.”
With a sound they developed in the '70s that blends country and gospel styles, they went onto rack up over 30 top 10 hits, including “Bobbie Sue,” “Dream On,” “American Made,” “Fancy Free,” They've earned 12 gold, three platinum and one double platinum album. In 2015, The Oak Ridge Boys were inducted into Country Music Hall of Fame.
“For The Oak Ridge Boys to be there, if you sing country music, that's the highest honor that can be bestowed upon you,” said Oak Ridge Boys member Richard Sterban.
Sterban is the group's bass voice, perhaps most identified for his "oom-pa-pa-oom-pa-pa-mow-mow" on “Elvira.”
Sterban spoke by phone in early March while the group was touring, as usual. They're back to their usual pace of 150 shows or so a year.
“We like that,” Sterban said. “The rest of the year is going to be gangbusters.”
Back when the pandemic began, the Grand Ole Opry asked them to play a concert, Sterban said. It was to be shown on TV, and when it was filmed, they played to an empty theater.
“That was a strange, strange feeling,” he said. The group has always loved performing, and during the pandemic what they missed most was the feedback from their audiences.
“I think live music is very healing in nature,” Sterban said. He makes no bones about it being the tonic that keeps four guys who are all in the neighborhood of 80 coming back for more.
As of October, Sterban will have been an Oak Ridge Boy for 50 years, “which is mind boggling, it really is,” he said.
In 2012, he released an autobiography titled “From Elvis to Elvira: My Life on Stage.”
When he was in his 20s, Sterban was recruited into a group called J.D Sumner and the Stamps Quartet.
Around 1970, Elvis Presley was about to go on tour and at the last minute he needed a new group of backup vocalists, so he hired them. Sterban, who had dreams of being a professional singer since he was 6, found himself touring with the King of Rock 'n' Roll.
That went on for a year and a half, and then he got a call from William Lee Golden. “He's the one in the Oak Ridge Boys who has the long white beard,” Sterban said. “Back then he didn't have that. He was Mr. GQ.”
Golden said they needed a new bass singer. Sterban had a choice: Continue singing backup for arguably the biggest star in the world or be up front with a group that he felt a lot of potential but hadn't proven it yet.
A lot of people in his life advised him otherwise, but he decided to go with The Oak Ridge Boys.
“I really believed in my heart I was doing the right thing,” Sterban said. “I followed my heart, and I think now, 50 years later, I made a pretty good decision back then.”
It's a humbling, thought-provoking feeling, Sterban said, to be able to go to the Country Music Hall of Fame and see The Oak Ridge Boys' faces in bronze on the same walls as Elvis.
Those 50 years makes Sterban one of the kids of the group. Golden became an Oak Ridge Boy back in 1965, and lead singer Duane Allen joined the group in 1966. Only Joe Bonsall has a shorter tenure with the group, and that's only by six months.
Fans might be surprised to learn that there have been 26 other Oak Ridge Boys, and the group's history goes all the way back to World War II.
“There was a group called the Georgia Clodhoppers, that's a fact,” Sterban said. The group formed in 1943 and they were frequently hired to entertain the personnel who were working on a uranium enrichment project, part of the development of the first atomic bombs, in Oak Ridge, Tenn.
The group played there so often they adopted the name, becoming the Oak Ridge Quartet, and after a lineup change in the late 1950s, they became The Oak Ridge Boys.
The group has always retained its gospel roots and the values they were all raised on.
“That 's something that's very important to us,” Sterban said. A lot of country music songs are about drinking, cheating on your spouse, thing like that. They've always made it a point to make music that's positive and uplifting.
Sterban believes that is a reason for their longevity. As the crowd inspires them, hopefully they are returning the favor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.