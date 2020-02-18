The Led Zeppelin powerhouse band, Zepparella, is made up of four women, singer Anna Kristina, guitarist Gretchen Menn, bassist Holly West and drummer Clementine. Zepparella is devoted to sharing the music of the greatest rock band in the world with audiences far and wide. For 15 years, the band has been honing their craft and the live shows have become legendary for the passion and spirit of improvisation that channels the heart of the original.
“To tread on holy ground is perilous,” the band says, “and must be done with the intent and spirit of a disciple — pay attention to the intricacies of the magic, explore the far ends of the innovation, strive for ever-growing ability and let the purity of the love for the music drive it all.”
Clementine is the founding member of Zepparella and from the beginning of her musical career her goal has been to be onstage every night. She has toured throughout the U.S. and Europe where she has played with projects devoted to AC/DC, The House Of More and more.
Menn’s projects are often unconventional, genre-bending expressions combining elements of classical, rock, progressive, jazz and metal. Her influences include Eric Johnson, Steve Morse, Frank Zappa and Jeff Beck.
West is also a blossoming vocalist with rich rock pipes. Her influences include Slash, ZZ Top and of course, the mighty Led Zeppelin.
Kristina is a soulful, fiery and rocking vocal powerhouse who has stepped into Zepparella’s Robert Plant spot for the second time. She was with the band before taking a five year hiatus in 2013, and returning in 2019. Besides singing Zeppelin, she loves to play the harp.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.