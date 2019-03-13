The Sarasota Concert Association’s 2019 Great Performers Series season continues at 7:30 p.m. on March 15 with the Pavel Haas Quartet at the Riverview Performing Arts Center, 1 Ram Way, in Sarasota.
The evening’s program includes Shostakovich’s Quartet No. 7 in F-sharp Minor, Op. 108, and Quartet No. 8 in C Minor, Op. 110; and Beethoven’s Quartet in C Major, Op. 59, No. 3.
The Pavel Haas Quartet is revered across the globe for its richness of timbre, infectious passion and intuitive rapport.
Performing at the world’s most prestigious concert halls and having won five Gramophone and numerous other awards for their recordings, the quartet is firmly established as one of the world’s foremost chamber ensembles.
The Pavel Haas Quartet is based in Prague and members studied with the late Milan Skampa, the legendary violist of the Smetana Quartet.
The group takes its name from the Czech composer Pavel Haas (1899-1944) who was imprisoned at Theresienstadt in 1941 and tragically died at Auschwitz three years later.
His legacy includes three wonderful string quartets.
The group’s members are Veronika Jaruskova, violin; Marek Zwiebel, violin; Jiri Kabat, viola; and Peter Jarusek, violincello.
For more information, visit www.pavelhaasquartet.com.
Individual tickets are $30 to $75. Tickets and information for the Great Performers Series are available by calling 941-225-6500 or online at www.scasarasota.org.
Sarasota Concert Association 2019 Great Performers Series season concludes with the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, with Fabio Bidini, piano (April 3 at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall in Sarasota).
