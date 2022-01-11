The Perlman Music Program Suncoast announces a rare and unique opportunity to experience The Perlman Music Program alumnus and violinist Sean Lee and pianist Peter Dugan who will perform the "Complete 24 Caprices" of Niccolò Paganini, as arranged by Robert Schumann, on Jan. 13 at Riverview Performing Arts Center.
A former PMP “Little” and current faculty member, Los Angeles native Lee is one of few violinists who dares to perform the complete "24 Caprices" by Niccolò Paganini in concert. His ongoing educational YouTube series, “Paganini POV,” utilizes modern technology to share a unique perspective on playing the violin. His debut album reached the iTunes top 20 classical bestsellers list and in 2018, he collaborated with pianist Dugan to release a second album, "Songbook," featuring repertoire from all over the world — from classical to jazz. Lee has collaborated in performances with Itzhak Perlman, Sir James Galway, Deborah Voigt and members of the Emerson and Guarneri String Quartets; and has performed in recital and with orchestras across the globe.
Heard across America as the host of NPR’s beloved program "From the Top," pianist Peter Dugan has appeared as a soloist, recitalist and chamber musician across North America and abroad. In 2020, he joined violinist Joshua Bell for "At Home With Music," a national PBS broadcast and live album release on Sony Classical. Equally at home with classical, jazz and pop, Dugan has performed in duos and trios with artists ranging from Itzhak Perlman and Renee Fleming to Jesse Colin Young and Glenn Close.
Nicolò Paganini was a 19th-century rock star. His performances were described as “demonic,” and he was often referred to as a “sorcerer” or a “wizard.” The bowings in his music often required the performer to throw the bow at the string, as if the player is attacking their instrument.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.