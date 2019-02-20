Beneath the beautiful Cyril Tucker designed hyperbolic paraboloid pavilion at Venice Public Beach is The Pilot House.
Though the building is owned by Sarasota County, the restaurant inside is run by two brothers from northern Virginia, Bryan and Justin Bloomquist. Bryan is technically the manager of this restaurant, while Justin and his wife Ashley run Shark Tooth Beach Concessions, on Nokomis Beach, which they took over in the fall of 2016.
Suffice it to say, the Bloomquist family has quickly made their mark on the Suncoast.
“We opened The Pilot House in March of 2016,” Bryan said. “It came up for bid with the county, and Justin and I both looked at it and thought it needed some work, but we wanted to do it. We came in and right away put the wrap (signage) on the front and put in a Point of Sale system with Apple Pay, which it didn’t have here before. Then we expanded the concession area to make what we call the ‘wow’ experience.”
Also sure to elicit a “wow” is the food at The Pilot House, which is not at all what one might expect at a beach pavilion. Like their counterpart at Nokomis Beach, this restaurant’s slogan is “Good food fast, not fast food.” So while you will still be able to find a hot dog or chicken tenders if that’s what your little ones want, you’re not limited to beach concession-type food selections.
Justin, who prior to moving to Venice was a district manager for a large restaurant chain in northern Virginia, said that many people who are not necessarily even going to the beach come to the restaurant for lunch, because the food is that good.
“We like to look at ourselves as a modern type of a restaurant, with a quality product,” he said. “We serve healthy food that’s mostly grilled and is made with fresh produce.”
Bryan says that he loves to support local vendors and buys all of his produce from Detweiler’s and Pioneer’s Farm Markets, his bread from St. Armand’s Bakery and his coffee from Venetian Coffee Roasters.
“All of our fresh stuff sells really well, especially the oversized Tuna Salad Wraps and the Grilled Crispy Chicken Wraps,” he said. “Everything is locally sourced, when I can do it, and we cook all of our food to order, so there’s never anything sitting under a heat lamp.”
Both brothers say that in the New Year, they plan to offer even more options to their menu selections. And in January, Sarasota County will be giving The Pilot House building a whole new facelift, while still maintaining some of its mid-century, old Florida charm.
That historic aspect of both the building and the town of Venice itself is what first attracted them and their families to make the move to Southwest Florida.
“Everybody here is so nice and the schools are great,” Bryan said. “People here have such a sense of pride in their town and they take ownership in their community. We just love it down here, it’s paradise.”
The Pilot House is located in the Venice Beach Pavilion, 101 The Esplanade North, on the Island of Venice. It’s open every day of the week, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information about the restaurant or for catering requests, visit the website at https://www.pilothouse.biz or call 571-201-6375.
