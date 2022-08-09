The Players Centre closes summer season with the area premiere of 'Let It Be'

The Players Centre for Performing Arts presents the area premiere of "Let It Be" Aug. 18-28.
A celebration of the music of The Beatles, "Let It Be" is a story set during the civil unrest of the 1960’s. It follows the journey of two families, long-time next-door neighbors, the Martins and the Joneses. Bill Martin is at odds with his three daughters as they grieve the passing of their wife/mother and learn how to be a new family unit: Loretta rebels, Rita begins a romance with the Jones’ son Jude, and Lucy has completely stopped speaking. When Jude is drafted, the Jones family is torn apart and struggles in the wake of his loss. As the two fractured families lean on each other more and more, in the end, they begin to find peace and rediscover love.
With musical arrangements and orchestrations by David Abbinanti Let It Be features such iconic songs as, “Hey Jude,” “I Want To Hold Your Hand,” “Help!,” “Yesterday,” “A Hard Day’s Night,” “All You Need Is Love,” “Twist and Shout” and many more.
The Players Centre for Performing Arts is a 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to entertaining, educating and engaging the community through high quality live theater. The Players Studio, the education and outreach department for The Players Centre for Performing Arts, promotes inclusive learning and upholds the ideals of equality and diversity, while providing a safe environment for students of all ages and abilities to explore their creative side, strengthen life and social skills, and use different movement, fitness, voice and dramatic disciplines to embrace mental, physical and emotional health through the arts.
