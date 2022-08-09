The Players Centre closes summer season with the area premiere of 'Let It Be'

Tanner Fults and Lindsay Nickel as Desmond and Molly Jones.

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY The Players Centre

The Players Centre for Performing Arts presents the area premiere of "Let It Be" Aug. 18-28.

A celebration of the music of The Beatles, "Let It Be" is a story set during the civil unrest of the 1960’s. It follows the journey of two families, long-time next-door neighbors, the Martins and the Joneses. Bill Martin is at odds with his three daughters as they grieve the passing of their wife/mother and learn how to be a new family unit: Loretta rebels, Rita begins a romance with the Jones’ son Jude, and Lucy has completely stopped speaking. When Jude is drafted, the Jones family is torn apart and struggles in the wake of his loss. As the two fractured families lean on each other more and more, in the end, they begin to find peace and rediscover love.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments