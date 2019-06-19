Provided by The Players
The Players present their 90th WILDE Broadway Season. Shows include:
“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” (Sept. 18-Oct. 6)
Celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2019, Joseph is one of the most enduring shows of all time, a reimagining of the Biblical story of Joseph, his father Jacob, 11 brothers and the coat of many colors. This magical musical is full of catchy songs with unforgettable classics like “Any Dream Will Do” and “Close Every Door.”
“The Fantasticks” (Oct. 23-Nov. 10)
There’s always time to remember this romantic fable about a boy, a girl, and a love that grows with each season. It’s the longest-running musical in the world and with good reason: at the heart of its breathtaking poetry and subtle theatrical sophistication is a purity and simplicity that transcends cultural barriers.
“Hello, Dolly!” (Dec. 4-22)
The romantic and comic escapades of Dolly Gallagher-Levi, turn-of-the-century matchmaker and “woman who arranges things,” are certain to thrill and entertain audiences again and again. The show’s memorable songs include “Put On Your Sunday Clothes,” “Before the Parade Passes By,” and “Hello, Dolly!”
“Sister Act” (Jan. 15-Feb. 2)
A divine musical comedy about a woman hiding in a convent who helps her fellow sisters find their voices as she rediscovers her own. Featuring original music by Tony and eight-time Oscar winner Alan Menken, this uplifting musical was nominated for five Tony Awards, including Best Musical.
“Head Over Heels” (Feb. 19-March 8)
This laugh-out-loud love story is set to the music of the iconic 1980’s all-female rock band The Go-Go’s, including the hit songs, “We Got the Beat,” “Our Lips Are Sealed,” “Vacation,” Belinda Carlisle’s “Heaven is a Place on Earth” and “Mad About You.” A hilarious, exuberant celebration of love, “Head Over Heels”follows the escapades of a royal family on an outrageous journey to save their beloved kingdom from extinction — only to discover the key to their realm’s survival lies within each of their own hearts.
“Anything Goes” (March 25-April 11)
Music, dance, laughs, and the age-old tale of boy meets girl — no musical puts it on stage better than “Anything Goes.” A hilarious shipboard romp, wrapped around one of Cole Porter’s most magical scores, “Anything Goes”is Delightful, Delicious and De-Lovely.
