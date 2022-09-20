America's "most produced playwright" isn't a household name like William Shakespeare or Neil Simon. That distinction goes to a woman named Lauren Gunderson. The Atlanta-based writer has topped American Theatre Magazine's most-produced-playwrights-in-America list twice in the last three years.

Her feisty feminist comedy "The Revolutionists" opens Venice Theatre's 2022-2023 Jervey Theatre season and runs through Oct. 2.


0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments