America's "most produced playwright" isn't a household name like William Shakespeare or Neil Simon. That distinction goes to a woman named Lauren Gunderson. The Atlanta-based writer has topped American Theatre Magazine's most-produced-playwrights-in-America list twice in the last three years.
Her feisty feminist comedy "The Revolutionists" opens Venice Theatre's 2022-2023 Jervey Theatre season and runs through Oct. 2.
"The Revolutionists" is based on real women, real transcripts and real executions. The "simply brilliant script" (CityBeat, Cincinnati) tells the story of four bodacious women who lose their heads during the French Revolution’s Reign of Terror that took place from 1793 to 1794. The role of feminist playwright Olympe de Gouges is played by Alyssa Goudy. Michael Longobardi plays Charlotte Corday, the young woman who assassinated journalist and political leader Jean-Paul Marat. Former queen Marie-Antoinette is portrayed by Natalia Mock in the largest of wigs and skirts, and Gabbie Magner plays the composite character of Caribbean rebel and spy, Marianne Angelle. The four women meet up in de Gouge's writing studio to try to beat back the extremist insanity and public executions of 1793 Paris during the Age of Reason.
This description may sound heavy, but the script is peppered with witty banter and unlikely friendships. Venice Theatre Artistic Director Benny Sato Ambush when pitching the show described it as a "smart, witty, thought-provoking, wild, raucous, hold-on-to-your-seats theatrical adventure of fast-paced verbal gymnastics, tender, poignant moments and social commentary."
When talking about the theater's 73rd season, Sato Ambush often describes it as "the year of the woman." He says the theater is honoring a patron base and actor pool that is majority female with several shows that put women's stories front and center. "The Revolutionists" is followed later this season by "The Cemetery Club," "Little Women," "Roe" and "Lizzie Stranton."
Inventively conceived, hilariously entertaining and socially driven, "The Revolutionists" has elements of satirical farce and themes that resonate with today’s times: art and feminine activism, political violence, societal conscience, resistance to patriarchal control, revolution in times of upheaval and acceptance of women as equal members of the human family.
Seasoned Venice Theatre director Candace Artim tackles the play with an experienced cast of women who are no strangers to comedy and drama. She says the ensemble's camaraderie has been wonderful and notes that most of them have worked together before. In fact, she and Mock were both teachers at Booker High School where Gabbie Magner was their student.
Artim, known for performing in edgy comedies like "The Revolutionists," says, "This is a play about history and women, war and women, theater and women, playwriting and women, love and women ... and women that cannot be overlooked. And, in Gunderson’s words 'a crisis demands art.' So, let’s do art and 'show the boys how revolutions are done' because 'a revolution needs a woman’s touch.'"
In the few years that "The Revolutionists" has been produced at regional theaters, critics have heaped it with praise, the Cincinnati Enquirer calling it “… an invigorating and enlightening journey" and the Atlanta Journal-Constitution - "ingeniously conceived and delivered.”
