The Ringling opens 'Art At Home' exhibition

The John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art is pleased to announce the opening of a new exhibition in their Community Gallery. "Art At Home" features works created by children who have participated in The Ringling’s Museum From Home programs.
The Ringling’s Education Team offered a variety of opportunities for children to get creative during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Laura Steefel-Moore, head of education said, “Our projects are inspired by objects in the museum collection and can be completed with supplies easily found at home. In this exhibition, we want to share our families’ at-home creations and spread the joy that making art can bring during challenging times.”
Children who participated in the museum’s online and virtual programs including ROAR (Ringling Order of Art Readers), FAM (Family Art Making) or WEB (Where Everyone Belongs) created the art featured in the exhibition.
Families who are interested in learning more may go to ringling.org or join the Family Programs at The Ringling Facebook group. The Ringling is at 5401 Bay Shore Road, Sarasota.
