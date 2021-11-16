The Ringling opens 'As long as there is sun, as long as there is light'

The John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art announces the opening of "As long as there is sun, as long as there is light. Selections from the Bring Gift and The Ringling Collection of Modern and Contemporary Art." The exhibition will run Nov. 21- Aug. 13, in the museum’s Searing Wing.
In 2020, The Ringling received a significant gift of art from Murray Bring and Kay Delaney Bring, in support of the modern and contemporary collection. Highlights from the gift include an important minimalist work by Anne Truitt and a monumental work on canvas by Gene Davis, both artists affiliated with the Washington Color School, an art movement during the 1950s to 1970s in Washington D.C., made up of abstract expressionist artists. Additional works in the gift represent a generation of prominent artists who work, or have worked, in abstraction, including Clement Meadmore, Jules Olitski, Beverly Pepper, Rebecca Salter, Kenneth Snelson and Yuriko Yamaguchi, among others.
Also on view are sculptures and paintings by distinguished African American and Latin American artists from The Ringling collection, including William Edmondson, Eduardo Mac Entyre, Omar Rayo, Baruj Salinas and Joyce de Guatemala.
“Together, the artworks probe the themes of spirituality, nature and perception through explorations of light, space and color,” said Ola Wlusek, Keith D. and Linda L. Monda Curator of Modern and Contemporary Art. “The works in the exhibition don’t adhere to a single style or motif but each invites us to consider a dialectical relationship that emerges between them, revealed to us only upon deeper reflection and consideration.”
