The Ringling’s Community Gallery welcomes 'The Edge Becomes the Center: A Contemplation on Community'

The Community Gallery at the John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art is pleased to present "The Edge Becomes the Center: A Contemplation on Community" through April 30. The photography exhibition is a collaboration with Senior Friendship Centers and Ringling College of Art and Design.
The project, orchestrated by Ringling College of Art and Design students Mathew Dalton and Adam Misiti, involved capturing images of LBGTQ adults in their homes as they dealt with the Covid pandemic and the resulting isolation. Additionally, Dalton and Misiti dedicated time to interviewing each of the five participants to best share their individual stories.
“This project grew out of a desire to ensure the past will not be forgotten, to create the illusion of movement in the midst of a collective paralysis…and encourage exploration of our apprehensions” said Robert Rogers, Director of Community Outreach at Senior Friendship Centers who curated the exhibition, “There is the acknowledgment of loss and the numbness of its repetition, which moves us in particular to displace fear with something more personal. The attraction is that it holds an archive of the past, ensuring that what could be forgotten will be remembered. It turns the past into a resource to be mined to create an identity in the present.”
Laura Steefel-Moore, Head of Education at The Ringling, said, "The Community Gallery has become a real asset to both the museum and the community. We have been thrilled with the diversity and quality of works that we have been able to exhibit. It was our pleasure to work with Robert Rogers of the Senior Friendship Centers on this extremely timely project."
The Community Gallery is located on the first level of the Ting Tsung and Wei Fong Chao Center for Asian Art, 5401 Bay Shore Road, Sarasota. More information can be found at ringling.org.
About Senior Friendship Centers
Senior Friendship Centers is a nonprofit organization serving older adults in four counties in Southwest Florida. A belief in "People Helping People," has been the foundation of Senior Friendship Centers for more than four decades. Our Mission: To promote health, dignity, and quality of life throughout the journey of aging.
Our Vision: To lead the way in the delivery of comprehensive services that enrich the lives of older adults and their families.
For more information visit www.friendshipcenters.org.
