The Ringling welcomes Hermitage Greenfield Prize winner for virtual artist’s talk

The John & Mable Ringling Museum of Art is pleased to welcome 2020 Hermitage Greenfield Prize winner, Jennifer Packer, for a virtual artist’s talk at 5:30 p.m. July 24.
Packer, a painter whose work focusses on expressionist portraits, interior scenes and still lifes, will participate in a discussion with Ola Wlusek, The Ringling’s Keith D. and Linda L. Monda Curator of Modern and Contemporary Art. Andy Sandberg, Hermitage Artistic Director and CEO, will moderate the program.
Each year in April, the Hermitage Artist Retreat awards the Hermitage Greenfield Prize in partnership with the Greenfield Foundation. Alongside the presentation of the award, the Hermitage and our community celebrate the premiere of the prize commission from two years prior, alongside programs and panels that share these artists’ journeys, processes, and bodies of work with Sarasota audiences. The prestigious prize rotates annually in the fields of theater, music and visual art.
As the winner of this year’s Hermitage Greenfield Prize, Packer receives a six-week residency at the Hermitage Artist Retreat and a $30,000 commission from the Hermitage to create a bold and impactful new work of art. Packer’s commission will premiere in Sarasota in 2022 with the Hermitage's presenting partner, The John & Mable Ringling Museum of Art.
Tickets for the virtual event are free but must be reserved in advance at ringling.org/virtual/hermitage.
