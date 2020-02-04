The John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art is pleased to welcome “Feos” by Chilean director and puppet artist Aline Kuppenheim.
“Feos” which translates to “Uglies” is Kuppenheim’s first collaboration with renowned playwright Guillermo Calderon and is based on Mario Beneditti’s short story, “Noche de los Feos” (“Night of the Ugly”). “Feos,” which draws on Bunraku-style puppetry, is described as an adult work, about desire and love by two people with physical deformities told with deft and spellbinding puppetry that is intimate and addresses loneliness, conformity, self-acceptance and individual courage.
The New York Times’ Ben Brantley said, “Neither of them has been invested with extraordinary charm or pluckiness. But we find ourselves deeply invested in the outcome of this evening. The play concludes with a wordless morning after that glows with aching ambivalence.”
The work’s U.S. debut tour was presented by the Chicago Latino Theater Alliance and the Public Theater’s Under the Radar Festival in New York. The production, which is part of the Ringling’s Art of Performance series, incorporates stop motion projections, puppeteering of the highest caliber and a story that challenges audiences to look at their own faults with honesty and acceptance.
The Ringling will also offer a conversation with Aline Kuppenheim at 10:30 a.m. Feb. 8, during which she will discuss her work and collaboration with renowned Chilean playwright Guillermo Calderon.
