The Ringling welcomes rising star Inez Barlatier in concert

The John & Mable Ringling Museum of Art welcomes Inez Barlatier in concert Feb. 21-22.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

The John & Mable Ringling Museum of Art welcomes Inez Barlatier in concert Feb. 21-22. Barlatier, a rising star and Miami native, is a multifaceted musician and composer of Ayisen (Haitian) descent. Barlatier’s energetic performance draws on inspiration from African, Afro-Caribbean and Afro-Latin cultures. She will be accompanied by a full band.

Barlatier began her music career at the age of 12 as a member of her father’s band, Jan Sebon and Kazak International. Her life-long passion and exposure to multicultural and folkloric music is reimagined in her work creating a fresh yet nostalgic and often emotional experience. Barlatier strives to positively impact the lives of women and girls using the arts as a tool for self-empowerment. While performing internationally, Barlatier works as an accountant, a teaching artist, a drum circle leader, an actress and dancer. Her theatrical portfolio includes a “Cuba & Central American Tour of Writing in Sand,” a three-women play written and directed by Carlos Caballero of FundArte and upcoming contemporary works written and directed by award-winning playwright, Teo Castellanos.

