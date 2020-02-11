The Ringling welcomes rising star Inez Barlatier in concert

The John & Mable Ringling Museum of Art welcomes Inez Barlatier in concert Feb. 21-22. Barlatier, a rising star and Miami native, is a multifaceted musician and composer of Ayisen (Haitian) descent. Barlatier’s energetic performance draws on inspiration from African, Afro-Caribbean and Afro-Latin cultures. She will be accompanied by a full band.
Barlatier began her music career at the age of 12 as a member of her father’s band, Jan Sebon and Kazak International. Her life-long passion and exposure to multicultural and folkloric music is reimagined in her work creating a fresh yet nostalgic and often emotional experience. Barlatier strives to positively impact the lives of women and girls using the arts as a tool for self-empowerment. While performing internationally, Barlatier works as an accountant, a teaching artist, a drum circle leader, an actress and dancer. Her theatrical portfolio includes a “Cuba & Central American Tour of Writing in Sand,” a three-women play written and directed by Carlos Caballero of FundArte and upcoming contemporary works written and directed by award-winning playwright, Teo Castellanos.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.