The Sarasota Ballet pays tribute to George Balanchine

 Photo courtesy of The Sarasota Ballet

In honor of the iconic choreographer George Balanchine and marking the 40th anniversary of his passing, "Program 7 — Tribute to Balanchine" features a triple bill of his ballets.

The program opens with "Divertimento No. 15," choreographed to Mozart’s music. Next, Balanchine’s "The Four Temperaments" abstractly expresses the “four humors” theory in a striking five-movement display of pure dance. "Program 7" closes with the joyous return of Balanchine’s "Western Symphony," a charming tribute to “Spaghetti Westerns” and the cowboy escapades popularized through media in the 1950s.


   
