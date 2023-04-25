The Sarasota Ballet pays tribute to George Balanchine

In honor of the iconic choreographer George Balanchine and marking the 40th anniversary of his passing, "Program 7 — Tribute to Balanchine" features a triple bill of his ballets.
The program opens with "Divertimento No. 15," choreographed to Mozart’s music. Next, Balanchine’s "The Four Temperaments" abstractly expresses the “four humors” theory in a striking five-movement display of pure dance. "Program 7" closes with the joyous return of Balanchine’s "Western Symphony," a charming tribute to “Spaghetti Westerns” and the cowboy escapades popularized through media in the 1950s.
Director Iain Webb says, “George Balanchine, considered the father of ballet in America, was enormously influential and helped shape the world of ballet today with his boldness and ingenuity. It is a true honor that The George Balanchine Trust affords us the opportunity to celebrate Balanchine’s choreographic legacy with these three remarkable works, especially in this important year.”
Balanchine had used this music of Mozart in an earlier ballet, but reworked it in 1956 as "Divertimento No. 15" to celebrate the 200th anniversary of Mozart’s birth. It became one of Balanchine’s purest examples of dance for its own sake, as well as his tribute to a composer he revered. This piece brings pleasure to the eye through inventive changes as dancers form varied partnerships and move through shifting partners.
In 1940, Balanchine commissioned Paul Hindemith for a work for piano and string orchestra to be played at one of the musical evenings he liked to host. The result was "The Four Temperaments." There is no plot, but in realizing Hindemith’s score, Balanchine closely followed its structure. Movements are taken to extremes, reaching, turning, pushing and pulling. Over the years Balanchine reworked many details of the ballet while keeping the spirit and, above all, the through line of the music.
A ballet about cowboys and dance hall girls may seem an odd fit for a Russian choreographer from Saint Petersburg, but as he once said to a biographer, “If you were to say to me ‘What’s the best thing in America’ I would reply ‘Cowboys! Westerns!’ The people are right for it, they know what they’re doing and to me it rings true.” So in 1954, George Balanchine’s Western Symphony set such characters dancing to a score packed with familiar Western tunes like “Red River Valley” and “Oh, Dem Golden Slippers.” As Hershy Kay’s exhilarating score uses those tunes as the themes for a classical symphony, so Balanchine uses the classic ballet vocabulary to bring to life the Western movies he loved to watch on TV. The ballet features many small jokes, some recalling other works - including his own, while dancers appear in frilly dance-hall costumes, extravagant hats, and true western wear.
