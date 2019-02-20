The Rotary Club of Fort Myers brings The Screaming Orphans back for an outdoor concert on Feb. 23 at the Alliance for the Arts, 10091 McGregor Blvd. Fort Myers. Comprised of four sisters from Ireland, The Screaming Orphans are known for their high-energy music that blends pop rock with traditional Irish music. The concert benefits the Rotary Trust Club of Fort Myers and offers a night of music, food and a good cause.
Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and the music kicks off with MacGilliossa at 6 p.m. The Screaming Orphans take the stage at 7:30 p.m. Food trucks and beverage station will be available to offer a variety of food, wine and beer for purchase. Blankets and lawn chairs are encouraged, but coolers will not permitted.
Attendees can save big with $25 presale tickets, which can be purchased online at ArtInLee.org/Orphans or by calling 239-939-2787. Tickets purchased at the gate are $35. Kids under 12 are free with an adult.
The concert is presented in partnership with The Rotary Club of Fort Myers and sponsored by The Dorcey Law Firm. Sponsorship and table opportunities are still available.
About The Rotary Club of Fort Myers
Chartered in 1922, The Rotary Club of Fort Myers is the area’s largest and oldest Rotary Club with over 180 members. Rotary is an organization of business and professional leaders united worldwide who provide humanitarian service, encourage high ethical standards in all vocations, and help build goodwill and peace in the world.
About Alliance for the Arts
The Alliance for the Arts is a nonprofit community visual and performing arts center located in the heart of Fort Myers, Florida. Since 1975, the Alliance has been committed to transforming lives and improving community through the arts. The Alliance campus and galleries are open to the public from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays, located at 10091 McGregor Boulevard just south of Colonial Boulevard in Fort Myers. For more information, please call 239-939-2787, visit us at www.ArtInLee.org, find us on Facebook (www.Facebook.com/ArtInLee.org), Instagram (@AlliancefortheArts) or follow us on Twitter (@ArtInLee).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.