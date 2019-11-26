“The Sound of Music” tells the timeless coming-of-age story of Maria, a young, free-spirited nun who longs to find her true purpose beyond the walls of the Abbey. When she is sent off to be a governess to the strict Captain von Trapp’s seven troublesome children, she brings much-needed love and joy to the family, the Captain and her own heart. But when the epidemic rise of Nazism threatens their country and newfound happiness, the von Trapps must choose between the home they know and love and a life of uncertainty. Featuring some of the most iconic songs in the American musical theatre canon (“My Favorite Things,” “Do-Re-Mi,” “Sixteen Going on Seventeen,” “Climb Ev’ry Mountain” and “Edelweiss”).
The cast is led by Maddie Shea Baldwin (Maria Rainer), Tally Sessions (Captain Georg von Trapp) and Liz McCartney (the Mother Abbess).
The von Trapp family includes Sophia Cavalluzzi (Brigitta von Trapp), Tyler Gevas (Kurt von Trapp), Judah Immanuel (Friedrich von Trapp), Raina Lynn Khatami (Louisa von Trapp), Allie McLaughlin (Marta von Trapp), Cora Messer (Gretl von Trapp) and Sophie Lee Morris (Liesl von Trapp).
Kate Loprest (Baroness Elsa Schraeder) has appeared on Broadway as Allison in First Date, Amber in Hairspray, Xanadu, Wonderland and The Drowsy Chaperone. Darren Matthias (Max Detweiler) has appeared in tours of The Sound of Music, The Who’s Tommy, Seussical, and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat with Donny Osmond. The cast also features Marc Bitler (Ensemble), Kristin Carbone (Sister Berthe/Ensemble), Cole Doman (Rolf Gruber/Ensemble), Adrianne Hick (Sister Margaretta/Ensemble), Samone Hicks (Ensemble), Alex Jorth (Baron Elberfeld/Admiral von Schrieber/Ensemble), Nick Locilento (Franz/Ensemble), Rob McCaffrey (Herr Zeller/Ensemble), Amber McNew (Ursula/New Postulant/Ensemble), Trina Mills (Ensemble), Creg Sclavi (Ensemble), and Kristin Renee Young (Sister Sophia/Ensemble).
“The Sound of Music.” was the final masterwork of Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II and remains in many ways their most impactful musical,” said Asolo Rep Producing Artistic Director Michael Donald Edwards. “What makes it uniquely powerful is the way it brilliantly juxtaposes a story of love, family and personal transformation with the dangers of resisting the implacable force of the rise of Nazism. With the incomparable Josh Rhodes at the helm, this production of “The Sound of Music” will be stunningly beautiful and musically transporting. The whole production will feel utterly new.”
“The Sound of Music.”finds romance, joy and personal politics in the middle of one of the worst chapters of our globe’s history,” said Josh Rhodes. “Darkness starts to fall over Austria, as one family finds love and music just in time for it to save them. It is a story that asks us to find what we believe in and then stand up for it. Climb a mountain if you have to. The brilliant music pulls you in with its masterful melodies and lyrics, and the story leaves you laughing at one moment and chilled in the next. It is spectacular musical theatre, and everything the audiences in Sarasota expect from Asolo Rep.”
Asolo Rep will host a special Family Day at “The Sound of Music” Dec. 7, when families can take part in activities that explore the world of the musical prior to the performance, experience the performance with discounted tickets and join a post-performance discussion with the cast.
