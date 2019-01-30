The Southwest Florida Symphony continues its 58th season of Masterworks with 'Vive La Mer'

The Southwest Florida Symphony, Lee County’s only professional orchestra, and the fourth oldest in the State of Florida, continues its 58th Season of Masterworks on Feb. 2 with Masterworks III: “Vive La Mer” at Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW. The performance happens at 7:30 p.m., with Maestro Kabaretti’s highly popular pre-concert lecture taking place at 6:30 p.m. These lectures are offered in order to better educate audiences about the pieces being performed and often feature a guest artist Q & A and demonstrations.
Masterworks III: “Vive La Mer” is conducted by the Southwest Florida Symphony’s internationally renowned music director, Maestro Nir Kabaretti and features George Bizet’s dramatic “L’Arlsienne,” a composition befitting Southwest Florida; Claude Debussy’s “La Mer” and Rachmaninoff’s “Piano Concerto No. 3” performed by returning guest artist, internationally acclaimed Xiayin Wang.
Internationally acclaimed conductor Kabaretti is in his fifth season as music director of the Southwest Florida Symphony, and has been described as, “… a conductor with immense musicality and warm personality” by Maestro Zubin Mehta.
Pianist Wang is an artist of keen musicality and sweeping virtuosity. Praised by The New York Times for her “estimable grasp of pianistic color and her ability to maintain and illuminate a strand of melody within the thickest of textures,” Ms. Wang has released numerous celebrated recordings and performed throughout the world, from New York’s Carnegie Hall and Lincoln Center, to music centers in South America, Europe, and Asia. As Musical America put it: “She can be at one moment sensual and the next rhythmically driving … with such assuredness, such delicacy, that one forgets the difficulties inherent in the performance, and is left breathless in musical awe.”
Tickets cost between $25 and $105 per person and may be purchased online at www.swflso.org, by visiting the Southwest Florida Symphony box office located at 8290 College Parkway, Suite 103 in Fort Myers, by calling the Symphony box office at 239-418-1500 or at the door, one and a half hours prior to the concert. Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall is located at 13350 FSW Parkway in Fort Myers.
