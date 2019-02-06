The Southwest Florida Symphony, Lee County’s only professional orchestra, and the fourth oldest in the State of Florida, commences its 58th Season of Small Stage Symphonies with "Appalachian Spring." Experience the synthesis of poetry, visual, musical and dramatic arts through the brilliant compositions of Wagner, Milhaud, Ibert and Copland. Breathing life into the operas, ballets, and literary works that bear their names, Sigfried Idyll, La Création du Monde, Divertissement and Appalachian Spring are true musical masterpieces.
Let your imagination follow the music to Lucerne, the jazz clubs of New York in the1920s and the blissfully simple and peaceful Shaker life. This Small Stage Symphonies series of concerts opens on Feb. 6 at BIG ARTS, Sanibel Island, Feb. 7 at the Village Church at Shell Point and Feb. 8 at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church in Bonita Springs.
Tickets start at $20 and vary by venue. They may be purchased online at www.swflso.org, by visiting the Southwest Florida Symphony box office located at 8290 College Parkway, Suite 103 in Fort Myers, by calling the Symphony box office at 239-418-1500 or at the door of each venue, one hour prior to each concert.
