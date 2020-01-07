If there is one thing the Kearns family and their operating partners in the Kearns Restaurant Group understand, besides how to successfully conceptualize and operate restaurants, it’s how to carry out a theme in one of their establishments.
From the first Fort Myers eatery they developed, Ford’s Garage, to the most recent one in Fort Myers, The Boathouse, the group and their various partners have created what can only be described as immersive experiences in each of their locations. The Firestone Grill Room, Martini Bar and Skybar, which overlooks the Caloosahatchee River in the River District of Downtown Fort Myers, is a perfect example of branding done right.
In its historic building locale, The Firestone occupies three floors with dining and bar spaces, plus has an open-air rooftop bar with spectacular water views. Throughout the edifice, the spirit of the restaurant’s namesake shines through. In the downstairs dining area called the Grill Room, for example, there is a large portrait of Harvey Firestone, as well as quite a few of the inventions for which he is best known.
“Up on the wall is a gigantic tire we built, which is coated with rubber, but is made of foam, so it’s not as heavy,” said Zak Kearns, one of the operating partners of the Kearns Restaurant Group. “The Grill Room is where we pay homage to him (Firestone). The dining room looks like an old tire factory, and we even have a conveyor belt carrying tires from the downstairs to the mezzanine area, so people there also feel connected.”
The restaurant area is where the open kitchen is, and where diners can see their wood-fired grilled entrees being created. From steaks, lamb chops and pork tenderloin to salmon and grouper, most everything tastes better being cooked over a hot flame and wood. There are also flatbreads, cast iron skillet specialties and a number of signature entrees, soups and salads.
Above the mezzanine, accessible by stairs or the elevator, is the Martini Bar. The area of the restaurant most requested for private parties, there is a stage above and behind the bar for live music or DJs.
“The Martini Bar is packed every Friday and Saturday night,” Kearns said. “This is very DJ-centric up here, and we serve handcrafted cocktails and specialty martinis.”
Up on top, the Firestone Skybar is the crown jewel of the building, with wide open river views and comfortable, plush seating. It’s the perfect place to see a sunset, have a drink and enjoy a small plate or flatbread with friends. You can even reserve a table with bottle service there when you visit The Firestone website.
Kearns said that his partner and father Daniel Kearns has been in the restaurant business for 40 years and has owned and/or developed more than 70 properties. The Firestone is one of the most popular.
“We came here to Fort Myers from Fort Lauderdale in 2007, and have tried to create a little epicurean community in downtown,” he said. “What we’ve really tried to do is to create an entertainment district in itself, and I believe we’re doing that.”
