The spirits of The Haunted Road return for a thrilling adventure

Orlando’s first drive-thru Halloween experience, The Haunted Road, is bringing back some socially distant scares to Central Florida starting Sept. 30.
The Haunted Road will return to Lake Pickett Road, in the same area as Corn Maze Orlando and Painted Oaks Academy.
While the 2020 experience featured an original, twisted storyline centered around Rapunzel and other familiar fairytale characters, this year’s experience is far from fictional. By day, the land is seemingly ordinary, but after sunset, eerie occurrences, paranormal phenomena and ghost sightings are the norm.
TRULY HAUNTED?
Noticing that last year’s cast and crew were constantly discussing bizarre happenings, the team did a deep dive into the area’s history and discovered that the site is truly haunted. People in the area often recount similar, inexplicable experiences such as issues with their radios and the appearance of a glowing green orb on damp and stormy nights.
Through trial and error, The Haunted Road’s team has learned how to disrupt these spirits and conjure up on-demand ghost sightings for visitors to witness. In addition to encouraging frequent ghost sightings along the roadside attraction, enhancements have been made for entertainment purposes.
“After a few seriously spooky things happened along The Haunted Road, we decided to harness the natural scary occurrences and allow visitors to navigate into ghost sighting areas to witness it for themselves.” said Jessica Mariko, executive producer for The Haunted Road.
Mariko is leading a team of award-winning creative minds who have worked on globally-renowned attractions to identify and define the ghost sighting areas on The Haunted Road.
Visitors are invited on a 40-minute drive down The Haunted Road to seek out some of these mysterious occurrences from the “safety” of their car.
Admission to the main experience starts at $15.99 per person and takes place primarily from within the vehicle.
ADDED SPOOKINESS
There also is an optional outdoor add-on excursion for $79 per vehicle to The Barnyard at the end of the road. People can to explore a Haunt Market, purchase smoked barbecue and beverages, and attempt to awaken the spirit of The Butcher in a walk-in haunted experience lin an abandoned barn.
Admission to the road will be select evenings through Nov. 7. The Haunted Road is at 15239 Lake Pickett Road in Orlando. There will be timed-entry ticketing and tickets must be purchased online in advance. For more information and sign up visit www.thehauntedroad.com.
