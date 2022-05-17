'The SpongeBob Musical' makes Southwest Florida premiere

Florida Rep's Education Conservatory Program present “The SpongeBob Musical,” based on Stephen Hillenburg's beloved Nickelodeon animated series, “SpongeBob SquarePants.”
Florida Rep’s conservatory production of “The SpongeBob Musical” is the first to be offered in the Southwest Florida region.
The musical was conceived by Tina Landau and features a book by Kyle Jarrow, with original songs by Yolanda Adams, Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith, Sara Bareilles, Jonathan Coulton, Alexander Ebert of Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros, The Flaming Lips, Lady A, Cyndi Lauper, John Legend, Panic! At the Disco, Plain White T’s, They Might Be Giants and T.I., and songs by David Bowie, Tom Kenny and Andy Paley. The original production ran on Broadway December 2017 through September 2018 and earned 12 Tony Award nominations.
“The SpongeBob Musical” is a vibrant musical with an uplifting tale about overcoming odds and celebrating joy in life. The story centers around SpongeBob and his Bikini Bottom friends as they confront the total annihilation of their world. When all hope seems lost, unlikely heroes rise to the occasion to prove optimism really can save the world.
“The themes are quite timely,” said Director Christina DeCarlo. “And while there is a certain irony in working with students to stage an apocalyptic event right after a real-life pandemic, this musical affirms community, teamwork and trust in one’s full potential.”
Director Christina DeCarlo, the creative team and student actors transform the theatrical experience of SpongeBob and Bikini Bottom into a dynamic and memorable one for the audience. As soon as you enter the Arcade Theatre doors Bikini Bottom will come alive and the audience will be immersed in the story as the performance unfolds.
Florida Repertory Theatre’s education program is dedicated to enriching the lives of young people and families throughout Southwest Florida with exceptional theater experiences; nurturing an appreciation for theater in our students, audience, and community; Educating and engaging young people, new artists, and adults with the high standards of performing arts training including classes, internships and volunteer opportunities; advocating for the arts and making them accessible to all; creating lasting relationships with community partners and artists; investing new efforts to expand and improve upon existing programming; inspiring greatness in a future generation of artists and art patrons.
