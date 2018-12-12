The Suncoast Concert band, directed by Bob Stoll will present a Christmas concert at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 16, at Northminster Presbyterian Church 3131 61st St., Sarasota.
The program, "'Tis The Season," will feature an appealing variety of Christmas music by outstanding concert band arrangers and composers including "Gesu Bambino," "Angels We Have Heard On High," "The Christmas Waltz," the French carol “C'est Noel," an imaginative Sammy Nestico arrangement “A Fireside Christmas” and much more. There will also be an audience "Christmas Sing-A-Long," concluding with the ever popular Leroy Anderson's “A Christmas Festival.” Most appropriate music for this special time of the year!
Tickets are only $5. Call 941-907-4123 for ticket information and availability.
