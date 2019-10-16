O’zapft is! Welcome to Cape Coral’s Wiesn, where you’ll experience Southwest Florida’s biggest party of the year — the 34th Annual Cape Coral Oktoberfest.
The German American Social Club, has been excitedly preparing for fun, food, German beer, live music, laughter and dancing — from Polka to, Fliegerlied, to the Bob to the Chicken Dance. The big tent is being erected, the banners are being hung, the long tables are being prepared, the beer trucks are being set up and food preparations are underway. You don’t want to miss it this year, with more bands than ever before, more German music and more German food and beer, and fun for the entire family.
This year’s dates are Oct. 18-20, 25-27. The hours are 4 p.m. to midnight Fridays, noon to midnight Saturdays and from noon to 9 p.m. Sundays.
Flying in directly from Germany this year are not one, but three groups, the big band: the Zimmerer Kapelle, the Flotten Oberkrainer, who have appeared numerous times on Traumschiff and the Andorfer Plattler, from the Passau area. Also featured this year is Festhaus Musig, a duo with Hungarian routes and the Hot Buttered Nuggets, offering jazz and swing style music plus local favorites The Pitbull of Blues Band, Deb and the Dynamics and the club’s very own Hafenkapelle. There will be non-stop music in the tent, the gardens and inside in the Edelweiss Hall.
Enjoy the German food and international delicacies you’ve come to love at Oktoberfest, plus a few new additions, at the various kitchens and booths. Or, enjoy a sit-down dinner in the Von Steuben Hall.
