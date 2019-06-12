One of the beginning-of-summer events is also one of the most longstanding in the Venice community.
The Downtown Venice Craft Festival is now in its 27th year, and attracts both local and internationally-known artisans — more than 150 in all. This summer’s festival will be held along Miami Avenue on June 15 and 16, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.
The Festival, which is produced by American Craft Endeavors, benefits the Florida Main Street Program of Downtown Venice. It will contain a wide variety of craft media, including folk art, pottery, personalized gifts, handmade clothing, basket weaving, beaded utensils, candles and more. All exhibits will be set up along Miami Avenue, and will be priced from as little as $15, so that attendees on a budget will still be able to afford to go home with a beautifully crafted piece. A Green Market will also be open and will offer exotic plants and orchids, body products, gourmet spices, jams, dips and spreads.
One of the aspects of the Festival that many seem to enjoy is the fact that each of the artisans who display and sell their work there, stays on-site during the entirety of the event, allowing patrons to meet and to discover the techniques and inspirations behind each piece.
Katherine de la Rosa is a Venice photographer whose work highlights the natural beauty of Venice’s landscapes, wildlife and beaches. She says that the Downtown Venice Craft Festival will be her very first art show, though she has sold some of her pieces online in the past.
“My background is in communications and advertising, and my husband is the one who encouraged me to get into photography,” she said. “I’ve been photographing coastal imagery, botanicals, wildlife and beachfront for a long time, but only recently decided to put my work out there to the public.”
Several other local artists will also be displaying at the event, some of who re-purpose unlikely materials for artistic intents. Ashley Brown is a one-of-a-kind car metal artist, and at her Bradenton business, Collision Creations, makes unique, 100 percent re-purposed pieces of art from crashed cars. Each piece is designed, drawn and then cut out of metal according to her customers’ requests.
American Craft Endeavors is a festival producer which features only original crafts that are handmade in America, which means that all crafters are carefully considered and selected from a pool of thousands. Katherine said that she’s honored to be one of the artists chosen.
“My husband Manuel (a pastor) and I are very involved in the Venice community, because we have a new church here,” she said. “We want to be even more involved in our community and through my photography, be more involved in helping to preserve the beauty we have here.”
