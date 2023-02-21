La Shawn Banks (Treville) and Evan Stevens (D’Artagnan) in Asolo Repertory Theatre's production of Ken Ludwig's "The Three Musketeers." One of the world’s most enduring comedies, this classic tells the tale of a daring young man who finds himself in the company of the world’s greatest swordsmen, as well as some of the world’s most dangerous men and women.
La Shawn Banks (Treville) and Evan Stevens (D’Artagnan) in Asolo Repertory Theatre's production of Ken Ludwig's "The Three Musketeers." One of the world’s most enduring comedies, this classic tells the tale of a daring young man who finds himself in the company of the world’s greatest swordsmen, as well as some of the world’s most dangerous men and women.
Photo by Cliff Roles
Harrowing adventure, bravery and friendship take center stage in "The Three Musketeers."
Photo by Cliff Roles
Evan Stevens (D’Artagnan) and Erin O'Connor (Sabine) in Asolo Repertory Theatre's production of Ken Ludwig's "The Three Musketeers."
Photo by Cliff Roles
Leighton Samuels (Athos) and Tracie Lane (Milady) in Asolo Repertory Theatre's production of Ken Ludwig's "The Three Musketeers."
Peter Amster returns to direct Asolo Repertory Theatre's production of "The Three Musketeers," running through March 26 at the Mertz Theatre at the FSU Center for the Performing Arts.
This classic play that promises to be a fast-paced, witty, swashbuckling good time.
Harrowing adventure, bravery and friendship take center stage in "The Three Musketeers." One of the world’s most enduring comedies, this classic tells the tale of a daring young man who finds himself in the company of the world’s greatest swordsmen, as well as some of the world’s most dangerous men and women.
“After seeing and enjoying Asolo Rep’s production of 'Murder on the Orient Express,' playwright Ken Ludwig asked if I would be interested in his adaptation of 'The Three Musketeers' and I literally jumped out of my chair,” said Amster. “I’ve always been attracted to coming-of-age stories, where our hero or heroine travels from innocence to experience, and Dumas’ 'The Three Musketeers' is one of the most dazzling and entertaining examples of the genre.
“What Ludwig has done with the sprawling novel is compress it with surgical precision and infuse it with his own joyously comic spirit. And for me, most importantly, he has created a new character, D’Artagnan’s sister Sabine, who’s passion and agency finally give the tale a female character who is neither a victim or a villain.”
The cast features Joe Ayers (Inn Keeper & Ensemble), La Shawn Banks (Treville), Dreaa Kay Baudy (Constance), Macaria Chaparro Martinez (Fache and ensemble), Chris DuVal (Rochefort and D’Artagnan’s father), Rasell Holt (Aramis), Tracie Lane (Milady), Dean Linnard (Porthos), Erin O’Connor (Sabine), Peter S. Raimondo (King Louis XIII and ensemble), Mark Rose (Ravanche) Jasmine Rush (Abbess and ensemble), Jay Russell (Cardinal Richelieu), Leighton Samuels (Athos), Evan Stevens (D’Artagnan), Sydney Story (Septime and ensemble), Jerald Wheat (Duke of Buckingham and ensemble) and Imani Lee Williams (Queen Anne).
“Let’s face it,” said Amster. “We can all use a joyous, fun-filled romp in the theater. And ‘All for one and one for all' is a lesson we all can afford to embrace and carry with us into the national discourse and our individual lives.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.