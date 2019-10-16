The Tour de North Port fundraiser bicycle ride sponsored by People for Trees, a nonprofit native tree advocacy group formed in 1997, is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year and continues to offer some of the best scenic routes through North Port with distances of 15, 35, or 65 miles. Regardless of the distance chosen, riders will enjoy views of the city’s lush pine and oak tree canopies as well as of the Myakkahatchee Creek.
Also known as “It’s the Green Pumpkin!” this year’s ride will be on Oct. 20. The Tour de North Port is not a race as cyclists are encouraged to appreciate and enjoy the mature trees in the natural settings that can still be seen in the city.
Members of People for Trees sometimes refer to the Tour de North Port as the “little bike ride that could” as it started in 2010 with a just handful of volunteers hosting about 150 cyclists and growing to last year’s registrations that reached 400.
The Tour de North Port is also known for its hometown feel with great food starting with a breakfast donated by FirstWatch, a complete catered lunch prepared by the Earth Cafe, home-brewed sweet tea, desserts with homemade pies from Pielicious Bake Shoppe and rest stops that are fully-stocked with homemade trail mix cookies and banana bread.
