The U.S. Stones replicate the look, energy and sound of a live Stones concert

Doug Baird headlines as Mick Jagger, along with U.S. Stones bandmates Eric Anderson as Keith Richards; Brent Sabo as Ronnie Wood; Dennis Curatolo as Charlie Watts; Eric Neubauer as Bill Wyman; Bill Horrick as Nicky Hopkins; Nic Santiago on percussion, woodwinds and backing vocals; and Velvet Williams, backing vocals.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

They say Mick Jagger covers 10 miles on stage in a typical gig, working out three hours a day and eating a whole-foods diet just to keep up with it all.

But Jumpin’ Jack Flash has got nothing on Doug Baird, Jagger stand-in of The U.S. Stones tribute band. Baird struts, points, romps, side-skips and rubber-bands his limbs just like the 79-year-old in his prime.


