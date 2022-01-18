Doug Baird headlines as Mick Jagger, along with The U.S. Stones bandmates Eric Anderson as Keith Richards; Brent Sabo as Ronnie Wood; Dennis Curatolo as Charlie Watts; Eric Neubauer as Bill Wyman; Bill Horrick as Nicky Hopkins; Nic Santiago on percussion, woodwinds and backing vocals; and Velvet Williams, backing vocals.
They say Mick Jagger covers 10 miles on stage in a typical gig, working out three hours a day and eating a whole-foods diet just to keep up with it all.
But "Jumpin’ Jack Flash" has got nothing on Doug Baird, Jagger stand-in of The U.S. Stones tribute band. Baird struts, points, romps, side-skips and rubber-bands his limbs just like the 78-year-old in his prime.
“The more you see them, like we have, the more of their attitude you can bring to a show. And I try to swim every day,” said the Jagger lookalike. “If it’s too cold, I’ll do aerobics DVDs or lift weights.”
At a U.S. Stones tribute show, you’ll see The Rolling Stones of the 1960s, 1970s and 1980s, at the height of their career: Jagger covering the whole stage and charging out into the audience to whip them up; Keith Richards in kohl eyeliner, his hair barely contained in a bandana, a cigarette dangling from his lip; Ronnie Wood sporting his signature spikey black mullet.
The 10-year-old Tampa-based act brings with them an eight-piece band with keyboards, percussion, horns and backing vocals, no recorded tracks, for a full-volume Stones event that has gotten audiences up on their feet all across Florida.
The U.S. Stones have played to 20,000 on New Year’s Eve in Fort Myers, were chosen by the Miami Dolphins for their enormous Landshark Stage, and have rocked venues like Disney Springs’ House of Blues, Jannus Live in St. Petersburg, the Daytona Beach Bandshell and B.B. King’s Blues Club.
“Monkey Man,” “Gimme Shelter,” “Satisfaction,” “Jumpin’ Jack Flash,” “Paint It Black,” “Miss You” and “Start Me Up” are just a few of the hits they cover.
“And we’re hoping to keep going as long as they have,” said Baird, laughing. “Do we feel like rock stars? I don’t know. We try to stay grounded.”
It must be hard to stay grounded, though, when security has to come rescue him from frenzied fans, who once leapt on his back while he ran through the audience.
“But as The Stones have aged, so have the fans,” Baird said philosophically. “They’re not attacking us like they used to.”
