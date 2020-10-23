'The Vagina Monologues' return to Venice Theatre

Venice Theatre continues its live performance schedule with Eve Ensler's award winning and critically acclaimed celebration of women’s experiences, "The Vagina Monologues." The show returns with Murray Chase directing a small cast starring Candace Artim, Laurie Colton and Kim Kollar. There will be three performances: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 30 and Oct. 31 and 2 p.m. Nov. 1.
"The Vagina Monologues" is an Obie Award-winning tour of a forbidden zone that introduces audiences to a wide range of female voices including a septuagenarian New Yorker, a war crime survivor, a feminist happy to have found a man who “liked to look at it," and a woman who witnesses the birth of her granddaughter. The piece has become an international sensation – even a political movement – since author Eve Ensler presented it as a one-woman show off-Broadway in 1996. She wrote the play from interviews she conducted with over 200 women, soliciting their feelings about and memories of their own sexuality.
Director Murray Chase, says “Sometimes when you direct a show more than once, you can lose interest, but working on this piece again has been so interesting. A new combination of actors brings a fresh perspective to material that has remained extremely relevant."
Around the world, "The Vagina Monologues" has provoked standing ovations and condemnations, unabashed praise and censorship. The play has been translated into 45 languages and been performed on every continent. Many college campuses present readings on “V-Day” every Feb. 14 to raise money for women’s organizations that help fight abuse.
Since reopening on Sept. 26, Venice Theatre has followed the recommendations of its reopening task force comprised of staff, volunteers and medical and community advisers. Presenting shows with smaller casts, limiting seating to 30% capacity and requiring masks has allowed Venice Theatre to safely offer live performances in its MainStage Jervey Theatre. Full protocol requirements are available for review online before purchasing.
All seats are $22 and are available online at VeniceTheatre.org or via email at info@venicetheatre.net. Patrons who would like to use gift certificates or vouchers must order by email. Venice Theatre is located at 140 Tampa Ave. W., Venice.
NOTE: The Vagina Monologues contains adult content and language. It is not recommended for children or pre-teens.
