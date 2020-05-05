The Venice Symphony is excited to return to the Venice Performing Arts Center in the fall with a season of vibrant and inspiring concerts. Music Director/Conductor, Troy Quinn, will lead The Symphony’s outstanding professional orchestra and renowned guest soloists in 17 concerts (seven concert weekends) from November 2020 to April 2021.
“In this difficult time, it is truly uplifting to see how our patrons are responding to our upcoming season,” said Christine Kasten, Executive Director. “They can't wait to get back to the Symphony to see this truly dynamic concert program.”
The Venice Symphony’s 2019-20 season, the first programmed by Quinn, sold out 16 of 17 concerts at the 1,100-seat Venice Performing Arts Center. The 2020-21 season, the Symphony’s 47th, will include masterworks by Brahms, Schumann, Stravinsky and Mendelssohn, contemporary classics, music from Broadway, Hollywood, opera and more. Among the many highlights, world-class piper Eric Rigler will reprise his performance on the blockbuster “My Heart Will Go On” from Titanic at “A Night at the Oscars” and violinist Fabiola Kim solos on "The Lark Ascending."
“I am really looking forward to returning to Venice and working with this extraordinary orchestra,” said Quinn. “I was overwhelmed by the response to last season and wanted to create an even more exciting and diverse program for the upcoming season.” Quinn continued, “I am especially thrilled to bring superstar soloists Eric Rigler, Thomas Hooten, principal trumpet of the Los Angeles Philharmonic and Fabiola Kim to our region, and to bring back Joseph Caulkins and Key Chorale for our holiday concert and Sarasota artist, Coya Bailey Jones for “Under the Big Top,” celebrating this area’s ties to the circus.”
Season subscriptions and packages of four or more concerts are available now by mail only. Individual concerts and online sales begin Aug. 24. Concert information, an online brochure and order form are available at thevenicesymphony.org. For group sales or assistance with order forms, call 941-207-8822. “We are encouraging people to send in their season ticket requests as soon as possible to avoid disappointment,” said Kasten. “We want everyone to enjoy what we know will be a spectacular season for The Venice Symphony.”
Free pre-concert Meet the Maestro Talks sponsored by Bank of America, will be held at 6:30 p.m. before evening concerts and 2:30 p.m. before afternoon concerts.
For more information, call 941-207-8822 or email music@thevenicesymphony.org. In accordance with state regulations and in concern for the health and safety of all, The Venice Symphony office is closed until further notice.
The Venice Symphony’s 2020-21 Concert Season at the Venice Performing Arts Center
"Brahms and The Boys" - Nov. 20-21
The Venice Symphony opens its 47th season with Johannes Brahms’ "Symphony No. 4 in E Minor." Thomas Hooten, principal trumpet of the Los Angeles Philharmonic Orchestra, performs on Haydn’s "Trumpet Concerto in E-Flat Major." Modern masterpiece "God Only Knows" and Smetana’s buoyant "Overture" from "The Bartered Bride" round out the program.
"A Holly Jolly Holiday" - Dec. 18-19
A time-honored tradition with a twist featuring classic carols and Chanukah music, beloved standards "Sleigh Ride" and "White Christmas," music from "The Nutcracker" and holiday film favorites. Sarasota’s Key Chorale, returns to perform Handel’s "Hallelujah Chorus" from Messiah and a new sing-a-long.
"Under the Big Top: A Tribute to the Circus" Jan. 8-9
Celebrate our community’s ties to the circus with this captivating concert accompanied by video and images from the Ringling Circus Museum. Selections include the "Overture" from "Gypsy," music from "The Lion King" and "Swan Lake," "The Can-Can" and much more. Guest soloist Coya Bailey Jones will perform "Never Enough" from "The Greatest Showman."
"A Night at the Oscars" - Feb. 5-6
World-renowned piper Eric Rigler will reprise his original soul-stirring performance of “My Heart Will Go On” from the movie "Titanic" and music from "Braveheart" in a concert that includes beloved music from "Forrest Gump," "The Godfather," "Rocky," "The Magnificent Seven," "La La Land," "Moon River" and much more.
"Superheroes and Schumann" Feb. 26-27
The Venice Symphony Orchestra will transport you from Jean Sibelius, Finlandia to The Dark World of Thor, with stops in the Marvel and DC Universe. The concert will conclude with Robert Schumann’s "Symphony No. 4 in D Minor," featuring concertmaster Marcus Ratzenboeck.
"Game of Romes" March 26-27
The rousing score of Ben-Hur opens the program, followed by intermezzos from Mascagni and Puccini, the theme from "Game of Thrones" and Rossini’s masterpiece, the "Overture" from "William Tell." The finale is Felix Mendelssohn’s "Symphony No. 4," also known as “The Italian Symphony.”
"Fantasy, Firebird, and Fabiola" April 23-24
Hailed by the New York Times as “playing with extraordinary precision and luminosity,” violinist Fabiola Kim solos on Ralph Vaughan Williams' "The Lark Ascending." Wagner’s "Ride of the Valkyries" and music from "Chariots of Fire" and "How to Train Your Dragon" lead to our season finale, Igor Stravinsky’s "The Firebird Suite."
The Venice Symphony, 1515 S. Tamiami Trail, suite 7, Venice.
