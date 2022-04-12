The Venice Symphony presents Fantasy, Firebird and Fabiola with guest violinist Fabiola Kim April 22-23 at the Venice Performing Arts Center.
Fabiola Kim has received international acclaim from BBC magazine, The Strad, Gramophone and others. She has won the Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra’s Concerto Competition, the Aspen Music Festival Competition and the Juilliard School Concerto Competition, and was a prize winner at the Irving M. Klein International Competition for Strings. She has appeared at the Aspen Music Festival, Ravinia Steans Institute, Verbier Festival and La Jolla Music Society Summerfest.
Kim will solo on Vaughan Williams’ transcendent masterpiece for solo violin, "The Lark Ascending."
Music Director Troy Quinn said, “Fabiola is an outstanding violinist and brings this piece to new artistic heights.”
The program also includes Wagner’s "Ride of the Valkyries" and music from "Chariots of Fire" and "How to Train Your Dragon." The finale is Igor Stravinsky’s dazzling "The Firebird Suite."
The Venice Symphony will once again participate in the League of American Orchestras’ annual Orchestras Feeding America food drive at both concerts. Guests are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items to the Venice Performing Arts Center during these concerts, for the South County Food Pantry in Venice.
